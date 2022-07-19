India might pick tribal president

AFP, NEW DELHI





India’s parliament yesterday began voting for a new president, with a female politician from the country’s marginalized tribal community the favorite for the post.

Droupadi Murmu, from the Santhal tribe, has been nominated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the largely ceremonial position.

If elected, she would be India’s first tribal president and second female president. Incumbent Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is the country’s second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system.

Droupadi Murmu, 64, who was nominated as presidential candidate by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, attends a meeting in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Murmu, 64, began her career as a schoolteacher before going into politics. She has held ministerial positions in the state government, and been governor of the state of Jharkhand.

Murmu “has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised,” Modi wrote on Twitter after her candidacy was announced.

Her main opponent for the presidency is veteran politician Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP member who was an Indian minister of finance and minister of external affairs. He has been backed by opposition parties including the Indian National Congress.

He is a vocal critic of Modi’s government and at the weekend wrote on Twitter: “This year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies.”

“Only one side wants to protect the provisions & values enshrined in our Constitution,” Sinha wrote.

India’s president is chosen by nearly 5,000 elected members of both houses of parliament and regional legislatures across the country. Each of their votes is weighted according to the size of their constituency, and they rank the candidates in order of preference.

If no-one has more than 50 percent support, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated and their votes redistributed until someone reaches the mark. The result is to be announced later this week.