A south-west Sydney teenager is believed to have died in a Syrian jail months after begging the Australian government for assistance.
Yusuf Zahab, 17, had been detained in Guweiran prison in Hasaka city alongside suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) for three years when IS attacked it in January in an attempt to free its fighters.
Yusuf’s family said they were “heartbroken and angry” to learn of the death of their child, describing him as a caring and compassionate boy with a happy upbringing.
Photo: AP
“Yusuf didn’t need to die,” they said. “The previous Australian government knew about Yusuf’s predicament for more than three years ... we are unaware of any efforts to support, care or inquire about him.”
Yusuf was 11 when he traveled to the newly declared IS caliphate in north-east Syria with his parents and siblings, and 14 when he was separated from his mother after the fall of IS and imprisoned.
Because he was over the age of 12, he was sent to the children’s section of the adult prison without charge.
During fighting between IS militants and Kurdish-led forces at Guweiran prison in January, Yusuf’s audio recording begging for help made it outside the jail and was widely publicized.
The Syrian Democratic Forces at the time said they would not take responsibility for the 700 boys detained in the prison as the fighting continued, amid reports of fatalities and children being used as human shields.
The violence broke on January 20 after a car bomb was detonated in an attempted jailbreak.
“I’m Australian,” Yusuf repeated in phone-recorded audio clips amid the fighting. “I’m scared I might die any time ... people are screaming next to me. People are scared. I really need help. I really want to come back home.”
His family said the “terror in his voice” was palpable and, while the cause and exact time of his death was unknown, he had suffered severe injuries at the time, including head wounds.
“In the final messages we received from Yusuf, he asked us to tell his mum that he loved and missed her,” they said.
Then-Australian minister for foreign affairs Marise Payne said Canberra did not have diplomatic representation in Syria and the government had been “very clear” about the challenges citizens, whether children or adults, who had traveled there faced.
At least 63 Australians, including more than 40 children, remain in Syrian camps, Save the Children Australia estimates show.
The reported death has led to renewed calls for the remaining women and children stuck in makeshift detention camps in northeast Syria to be repatriated by the Australian government as a “matter of urgency.”
Save the Children Australia chief executive officer Mat Tinkler said Yusuf’s death was a “shocking and terrible tragedy.”
“We repeatedly warned the previous government of the risks to Australian children who have been trapped in Syria for more than three years,” he said. “Our worst fears are now a devastating reality for this young Australian. This deeply troubling news should serve as a wake-up call for the current government... It has never been clearer that time is running out.”
Tinkler said there had been reports that some of the boys in Syria’s Roj camp, now approaching their early teens, might also soon face removal from their mothers to an adult prison.
Yusuf’s family said they had received reports that the camp was unable to look after the numbers of occupants.
“There are children who are severely malnourished, some with shrapnel wounds that need surgery, and others with severe illnesses,” they said.
The family remain detained in Syria and are waiting to be repatriated.
They said Kurdish authorities had asked for help from the Australian government and the US had also offered its assistance.
“Other Australian children will also die unless immediate action is taken,” they said. “We are pleading with the Albanese government. Please repatriate the remaining Australian women and children ... before another life is lost.”
