North Korea is on the path to “finally defuse” a crisis stemming from its first acknowledged outbreak of COVID-19, the state news agency said yesterday.
The North said that 99.98 percent of its 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovered, but due to an apparent lack of testing, it has not released any figures of those that proved positive.
“The anti-epidemic campaign is improved to finally defuse the crisis completely,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
It added that the North had reported 310 more people with fever symptoms.
The WHO has cast doubts on North Korea’s claims, saying last month it believed the situation was getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data.
The North’s declaration could be a prelude to restoring trade long hampered by the pandemic, one analyst said.
“Under the current trend, North Korea could announce in less than a month that its COVID crisis is over and that could be a prelude to resuming cross-border trade,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Sejong Institute’s North Korea studies center in South Korea.
Analysts say the authoritarian North has used the pandemic to tighten already strict social controls. Pyongyang blamed its outbreak on “alien things” near its border with the South, urging its people to avoid anything that comes from outside.
Daily new cases of fever in North Korea reported by KCNA have been declining since the reclusive country first acknowledged in mid-May that it was battling an outbreak of COVID-19.
Lacking a public vaccination effort, the North said it was running intensive medical checks nationwide, with daily polymerase chain reaction tests on water collected in borderline areas among the measures.
The North also said it has been developing new methods to better detect the virus and its variants, as well as other infectious diseases, such as monkeypox.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A
‘SPEECHLESS’: One Shanghai resident, already subject to testing every weekend, said mass testing is a waste of resources that does not address the real problem Several large Chinese cities, including Shanghai, are on alert due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections, rolling out repeated mass testing or extending lockdowns on millions of residents, with some measures triggering a public outcry. China has reported an average of about 390 local daily infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of yesterday. That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia. China is adamant about implementing its dynamic “zero COVID” policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously,
PEOPLE MOVER: A Fijian journalist said that one of the men ordered media to be removed at a previous event, which led her to suspect their presence Two Chinese defense attaches have been kicked out by Fijian police from a Pacific Islands Forum meeting at which US Vice President Kamala Harris was giving a virtual address. The men were sitting in on a session of the forum’s fisheries agency at which Harris announced the step-up of US engagement in the region, believed to be in response to China’s growing influence. They were sitting with the media contingent, but one was identified as a Chinese embassy official by Lice Movono, a Fijian journalist who is covering the forum. Movono said she “recognized him because I’ve interacted with him at least three