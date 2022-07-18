EU to discuss Russia sanctions

‘EXTREMELY TENSE’: Russian missile units based at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been bombarding the Dnipro region, Ukraine’s atomic energy agency said

AFP, KYIV





The EU is today to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia, as Moscow is accused of using the continent’s largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and launch missiles on the surrounding regions of southern Ukraine.

The situation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “extremely tense,” Ukraine’s atomic energy agency head Petro Kotin said, adding that the Russians had installed missile launchers and used the facility to shell the Dnipro region.

Describing “a deluge of fire,” regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Saturday said Grad missiles had pounded residential areas.

Firefighters carry rubble out of a building following a Russian airstrike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“Rescuers found two dead people under the ruins” in the riverside city of Nikopol, he said.

With the conflict grinding on and increasingly spilling out into global energy and food crises, the EU’s foreign ministers are considering banning gold purchases from Russia, which would align with sanctions already imposed by G7 partners.

More Russian figures could also be placed on the EU’s blacklist.

“Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after forwarding the proposed measures.

Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions today, but not make a same-day decision, a senior EU officials said.

More than 20 weeks since Russia invaded its neighbor, killing thousands and displacing millions of Ukrainians, Moscow announced on Saturday that it would step up its military operations.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu “gave the necessary instructions to further increase” military pressure, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of seeking to inflict maximum damage, but pledged that Ukraine would “endure.”

In his Saturday evening address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine has “withstood Russia’s brutal blows” and managed to take back some of the territory it lost since the start of the war, and will eventually recapture more occupied land.

“We will endure. We will win” and “rebuild our lives,” he said.

While the heaviest fighting has continued to focus on the industrial Donbas region in the east, in the northeast near Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, the bombardments have been fast and hard in recent days. A Russian missile attack killed three in the town of Chuguiv over the weekend and destroyed a residential house and a local school.

“Why me? Just because I was born in Ukraine?” asked resident Raiysa Kuval as she sat on the rubble. “We were leaving peacefully, and they tore apart mother from father, child from mother, brother from sister... It’s unbearable.”

In the embattled Donbas region, grinding trench battles and artillery duels have morphed into a war of attrition.

Moscow-backed separatists said on Friday that they were closing in on their next target, Siversk, after wresting control of sister cities Lysychansk and Severodonetsk about 30km to its east.

Donetsk separatist official Daniil Versonov said rebel fighters were “clearing” eastern districts of Siversk in small groups.

Hundreds of kilometers from the front line, missile strikes caused heavy civilian casualties in the central city Vinnytsia, with the death toll raised to 24 on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, one woman died in hospital today, she was 85 percent burned,” said Sergei Borzov, the governor of Vinnytsia region, adding that 68 people were still receiving treatment, including four children.

In the face of international condemnation, the Russian defense ministry said it had targeted a meeting in Vinnytsia of the “command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers.”

However, a senior US defense official said on condition of anonymity that he had “no indication” there was a military target nearby.