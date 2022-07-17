World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Six die in highway pileup

Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 100kph caused a pileup on Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said. The highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries.

UNITED STATES

Man shot dozens of times

Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old black man who died last month at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released on Friday. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, said it was impossible for her office to say which bullet killed Walker or the number of shots that were fired. Walker “had several very devastating injuries that would cause death,” including injuries to his heart, lungs and arteries, Kohler said. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. Preliminary findings released earlier indicated Walker’s body had more than 60 wounds.

UNITED STATES

Trump death ruled accident

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump and mother to his eldest children, died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner’s office said on Friday. Police had been looking into whether she fell down the stairs, two people familiar with the matter told reporters on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss the matter publicly. The medical examiner’s brief report did not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Ivana Trump died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was 73. Her son Eric Trump said it was “a very sad day, a very sad day,” as he left the home on Thursday.

MACAU

Virus lockdown extended

The territory’s government extended a lockdown of casinos and other businesses until Friday, as authorities grapple to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the world’s biggest gambling hub. The lockdown in the Chinese special administrative region had been due to end tomorrow. Macau imposed the shutdown on Monday, shuttering the territory’s economic engine — its casinos — and forbidding residents from leaving their apartments, except for essential activities such as grocery shopping. The territory has recorded about 1,700 COVID-19 cases since the middle of last month. More than 20,000 people are in mandatory quarantine.

UNITED STATES

ISS cooperation to continue

NASA astronauts would go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced on Friday, and Russian cosmonauts would catch lifts to the International Space Station (ISS) with SpaceX beginning this fall. The agreement ensures that the space station would always have at least one US and Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, NASA and Russian officials said. The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a sign of continuing Russia-US cooperation in space.