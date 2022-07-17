UNITED STATES
Six die in highway pileup
Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 100kph caused a pileup on Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said. The highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries.
UNITED STATES
Man shot dozens of times
Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old black man who died last month at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released on Friday. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, said it was impossible for her office to say which bullet killed Walker or the number of shots that were fired. Walker “had several very devastating injuries that would cause death,” including injuries to his heart, lungs and arteries, Kohler said. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. Preliminary findings released earlier indicated Walker’s body had more than 60 wounds.
UNITED STATES
Trump death ruled accident
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump and mother to his eldest children, died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner’s office said on Friday. Police had been looking into whether she fell down the stairs, two people familiar with the matter told reporters on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss the matter publicly. The medical examiner’s brief report did not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Ivana Trump died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was 73. Her son Eric Trump said it was “a very sad day, a very sad day,” as he left the home on Thursday.
MACAU
Virus lockdown extended
The territory’s government extended a lockdown of casinos and other businesses until Friday, as authorities grapple to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the world’s biggest gambling hub. The lockdown in the Chinese special administrative region had been due to end tomorrow. Macau imposed the shutdown on Monday, shuttering the territory’s economic engine — its casinos — and forbidding residents from leaving their apartments, except for essential activities such as grocery shopping. The territory has recorded about 1,700 COVID-19 cases since the middle of last month. More than 20,000 people are in mandatory quarantine.
UNITED STATES
ISS cooperation to continue
NASA astronauts would go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced on Friday, and Russian cosmonauts would catch lifts to the International Space Station (ISS) with SpaceX beginning this fall. The agreement ensures that the space station would always have at least one US and Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, NASA and Russian officials said. The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a sign of continuing Russia-US cooperation in space.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A