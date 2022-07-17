Mexico’s capture of drug lord could be signal to US

AP, MEXICO CITY





As Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a year-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent more than three decades ago.

While the US’ motivation to find Caro Quintero was never in doubt — hence the US$20 million reward for information leading to his capture — there was less certainty about the commitment of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had made clear his disinterest in pursuing drug lords.

Yet on Friday, three days after Lopez Obrador and US President Joe Biden met in the White House, the most wanted target of the DEA was in Mexican custody.

Marines and police officers transfer drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero from a hangar to the Altiplano Prison near Mexico City on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Mexican Attorney General’s Office said in a statement late on Friday that Caro Quintero was arrested for extradition to the US and he would be held at the maximum security Altiplano prison about 80km west of Mexico City.

“It seems to me that in the private talks between President Joe Biden and Andres Manuel [Lopez Obrador] they surely agreed to turning over high-profile drug traffickers again, which had been suspended,” security analyst David Saucedo said.

Cooperation between the DEA and Mexico’s marines had led to some of the highest-profile captures during previous administrations, but not under Lopez Obrador, Saucedo said.

Both presidents face domestic pressure to do more against drug traffickers.

With Caro Quintero’s arrest, “Narcos are being captured again and I believe that clearly it was what was in fact needed,” Saucedo said.

Samuel Gonzalez, who founded the organized crime office in the Mexican Attorney General’s Office and now a security analyst, said that to Lopez Obrador’s benefit, the arrest “shows evidence that there’s no protection of capos” from his administration.

Gonzalez believes Caro Quintero has long been a thorn in the bilateral relationship, but said that “without doubt” his capture was fruit of the recent negotiations in Washington.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland and US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar expressed gratitude for Mexico’s efforts to catch the man blamed for the brutal torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985 — a case that brought a low point in US-Mexico relations.

“This achievement is a testament to Mexico’s determination to bring to justice someone who terrorized and destabilized Mexico during his time in the Guadalajara Cartel; and is implicated in the kidnapping, torture and murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena,” Salazar said in a statement late Friday.

Garland said the US government would seek his immediate extradition.

Mexico’s navy and Attorney’s General Office led the operation deep in the mountains that straddle the border between Sinaloa and Chihuahua states, many kilometers from any paved road.

They found Caro Quintero, with help of “Max,” hiding in brush in a place in Sinaloa called San Simon.