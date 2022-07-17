Sri Lankan lawmakers yesterday met to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.
A day earlier, Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in as interim president until parliament elects a successor to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024.
Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be completed within a week.
Photo: AFP
The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by parliament.
Parliament Secretary-General Dhammika Dasanayake said during a brief session yesterday that nominations for the election of the new president would be heard on Tuesday and if there is more than one candidate, the lawmakers would vote on Wednesday.
Dasanayake also read Gotabaya’s resignation letter out loud in parliament.
In the letter, Rajapaksa says he was stepping down following requests by the people of Sri Lanka and political party leaders. He notes that the economic crisis was looming even when he took office in 2019 and was aggravated by frequent lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Security around the parliament building in the capital, Colombo, was heightened yesterday, with armed masked soldiers on guard and roads near the building closed to the public.
In a televised statement on Friday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would initiate steps to change the constitution to curb presidential powers and strengthen parliament, restore law and order, and take legal action against “insurgents.”
It was unclear to whom he was referring, although he said true protesters would not have gotten involved in clashes on Wednesday night near parliament, where many soldiers reportedly were injured.
“There is a big difference between protesters and insurgents. We will take legal action against insurgents,” he said.
Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday and flew first to the Maldives and then to Singapore. Many protesters said that Wickremesinghe, too, should step aside.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency, vowed to “listen to the people” and to hold Rajapaksa accountable.
In an interview with The Associated Press from his office, Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in parliament, he would ensure that “an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs” in Sri Lanka.
“That’s what we should do. That is our function — catching those who looted Sri Lanka. That should be done through proper constitutional, legal, democratic procedures,” Premadasa said.
