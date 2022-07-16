World News Quick Take

Agencies





UKRAINE

Missiles kill 23 far from front

Russian missiles struck a city far from the front lines on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100, authorities said. The president accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in locations without military value. Officials said Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a warship in the Black Sea damaged a medical clinic, offices, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia, 268km southwest of Kyiv. Vinnytsia Governor Serhiy Borzov said air defenses downed two of the four incoming missiles.

PHILIPPINES

Peacekeepers exit Mindanao

Foreign peacekeepers credited with helping ease years of fighting between government forces and Muslim rebels have left the south after officials decided to end their presence, but talks are under way to allow their possible return, officials and the rebels said yesterday. Members of the Malaysia-led International Monitoring Team left Mindanao on June 30 after their authority to stay, which must be renewed each year, was not extended by then-president Rodrigo Duterte. It remains to be seen whether his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, will authorize their return. Decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies are among major problems he inherited after taking office.

CANADA

Acquitted terror suspect shot

A man acquitted in a bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was on Thursday slain in a possible targeted shooting, authorities said. The victim was Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was in March 2005 found not guilty of murder and conspiracy in two Air India bombings on June 23, 1985. Police did initially not release the dead man’s identity, but confirmed it after Malik’s son, Jaspreet Malik, reported his father’s slaying on Facebook. “The media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing,” he wrote. “I pray today’s tragedy is not related.” A witness who works at a car wash in Surrey said he heard shots on Thursday morning and ran outside to find Malik shot in his vehicle.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Mother killed at polling site

Police shot a young mother dead at a polling station in Port Moresby, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported yesterday. Homicide detectives were investigating Monday’s fatal shooting, a police statement said. Annaisha Max, 22, was holding her one-year-old son when she was shot, ABC reported, citing witnesses. Police “came with force, excessive force. It was unprovoked,” Emmanuel Kiangu, a community leader who was on the scene, told ABC. Police gave no warning they would open fire, said another witness, Anna Koip. “They didn’t even say a word. They switched their guns to auto and fired into the crowd,” Koip said. Polling lasts weeks and the new administration is not to be known until parliament convenes next month.

MOROCCO

Blazes rip through forests

Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers late on Thursday battled to put out at least four wildfires ripping through forests in Larache and Taza provinces, officials said. The fires, fanned by strong winds, have not resulted in any casualties so far, but nearly 500 families were evacuated “as a precaution,” they said. Several villages that were evacuated also saw military planes dropping loads of water to extinguish the fires. Shocked by how fast the flames were spreading, residents fled their homes, with some herding their cattle and horses ahead of them.