UKRAINE
Missiles kill 23 far from front
Russian missiles struck a city far from the front lines on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100, authorities said. The president accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in locations without military value. Officials said Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a warship in the Black Sea damaged a medical clinic, offices, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia, 268km southwest of Kyiv. Vinnytsia Governor Serhiy Borzov said air defenses downed two of the four incoming missiles.
PHILIPPINES
Peacekeepers exit Mindanao
Foreign peacekeepers credited with helping ease years of fighting between government forces and Muslim rebels have left the south after officials decided to end their presence, but talks are under way to allow their possible return, officials and the rebels said yesterday. Members of the Malaysia-led International Monitoring Team left Mindanao on June 30 after their authority to stay, which must be renewed each year, was not extended by then-president Rodrigo Duterte. It remains to be seen whether his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, will authorize their return. Decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies are among major problems he inherited after taking office.
CANADA
Acquitted terror suspect shot
A man acquitted in a bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was on Thursday slain in a possible targeted shooting, authorities said. The victim was Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was in March 2005 found not guilty of murder and conspiracy in two Air India bombings on June 23, 1985. Police did initially not release the dead man’s identity, but confirmed it after Malik’s son, Jaspreet Malik, reported his father’s slaying on Facebook. “The media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing,” he wrote. “I pray today’s tragedy is not related.” A witness who works at a car wash in Surrey said he heard shots on Thursday morning and ran outside to find Malik shot in his vehicle.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Mother killed at polling site
Police shot a young mother dead at a polling station in Port Moresby, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported yesterday. Homicide detectives were investigating Monday’s fatal shooting, a police statement said. Annaisha Max, 22, was holding her one-year-old son when she was shot, ABC reported, citing witnesses. Police “came with force, excessive force. It was unprovoked,” Emmanuel Kiangu, a community leader who was on the scene, told ABC. Police gave no warning they would open fire, said another witness, Anna Koip. “They didn’t even say a word. They switched their guns to auto and fired into the crowd,” Koip said. Polling lasts weeks and the new administration is not to be known until parliament convenes next month.
MOROCCO
Blazes rip through forests
Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers late on Thursday battled to put out at least four wildfires ripping through forests in Larache and Taza provinces, officials said. The fires, fanned by strong winds, have not resulted in any casualties so far, but nearly 500 families were evacuated “as a precaution,” they said. Several villages that were evacuated also saw military planes dropping loads of water to extinguish the fires. Shocked by how fast the flames were spreading, residents fled their homes, with some herding their cattle and horses ahead of them.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A