Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was yesterday sworn in as the country’s interim president until parliament elects a successor to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office.
Sri Lankan Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said Rajapaksa resigned as president effective Thursday and lawmakers would convene today to choose a new leader.
Their choice would serve out the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term ending in 2024, Abeywardana said, adding that he expects the process to be done in seven days.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The new president could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by parliament.
With Rajapaksa done, pressure on Wickremesinghe was rising.
Opponents had viewed his May appointment as prime minister as alleviating pressure on Rajapaksa to resign. His temporary promotion came after Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on Thursday.
Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities, such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel, to the despair of its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because, before this crisis, the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.
Protesters cooked and distributed rice pudding — a food Sri Lankans traditionally eat to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation.
PROTESTS CONTINUE
At the main protest site in front of the president’s office in Colombo, people yesterday welcomed his resignation, but said that Wickremesinghe should also step aside.
“I am happy that Gotabaya has finally left. He should have resigned earlier, without causing much problems,” Velauynatha Pillai, 73, a retired bank employee, said as patriotic songs were blaring from loudspeakers.
However, Pillai added that Wickremesinghe is “a supporter of Gotabaya and other Rajapaksas. He was helping them. He also must go.”
Protesters who had occupied government buildings retreated on Thursday, restoring a tenuous calm in the capital, but with the political opposition in parliament fractured, a solution to Sri Lanka’s many woes seemed no closer.
The nation is seeking help from the IMF, but its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult, Wickremesinghe has said.
Colombo yesterday asked China for a loan of US$1 billion to repay an equivalent amount of Chinese debt due this year, Sri Lankan ambassador to China said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
