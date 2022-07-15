UNITED STATES
No place for Russia: Yellen
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said Russian government officials had “no place” at the meetings for world finance chiefs in Bali, Indonesia, in November. “Russia’s actions are not the actions of a government that upholds international norms and laws,” Yellen told reporters when discussing Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Representatives of the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin regime have no place at this forum.” Yellen said she hoped India and China would see the benefits of a proposal to cap the price paid for Russia’s oil exports, adding that the lack of a price-cap plan would be worse for Russia.
SOUTH AFRICA
Tea industry pays out
The rooibos tea industry paid 12.2 million rand (US$714,200) to indigenous communities, part of a benefit-sharing agreement to recognize the original cultivators of the plant. A levy of 1.5 percent of the farm gate price of the herbal tea would be paid into a trust each year controlled by the Khoi and San people, the South African Rooibos Council said in a statement. The funds would be used to improve the lives of those communities. The move is the latest example of industries and companies acknowledging the rights and contributions of people who lived in the country before Dutch settlers started to arrive in the 17th century.
CHINA
Official fired for negligence
An official has been sacked for negligence, video game addiction and a slew of other offenses, authorities said, after a woman barred entry to hospitals due to COVID-19 restrictions miscarried. Li Qiang, director of the medical emergency center in the city of Xian, was among officials reprimanded in January over the scandal, which sparked debate about the excesses of Beijing’s “zero COVID” strategy. Footage of the pregnant woman’s harrowing experience went viral on social media, leading to widespread public outrage. Li has been removed from his post, kicked out of the Chinese Communist Party and placed under criminal investigation, the provincial party watchdog said in a Tuesday statement.
UNITED STATES
7-Eleven offers reward
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain on Wednesday offered US$100,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups on Monday morning. Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe the 7-Eleven robberies there are also linked. A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people were shot in La Habra, but were expected to survive, authorities said.
CYPRUS
Underwater park opens
The nation has opened its first underwater archeological park at one of the Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. The now-submerged harbor lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312/311 BC and 294 BC, when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between two successors of Alexander the Great. It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, but experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either. Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A