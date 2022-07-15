World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

No place for Russia: Yellen

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said Russian government officials had “no place” at the meetings for world finance chiefs in Bali, Indonesia, in November. “Russia’s actions are not the actions of a government that upholds international norms and laws,” Yellen told reporters when discussing Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Representatives of the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin regime have no place at this forum.” Yellen said she hoped India and China would see the benefits of a proposal to cap the price paid for Russia’s oil exports, adding that the lack of a price-cap plan would be worse for Russia.

SOUTH AFRICA

Tea industry pays out

The rooibos tea industry paid 12.2 million rand (US$714,200) to indigenous communities, part of a benefit-sharing agreement to recognize the original cultivators of the plant. A levy of 1.5 percent of the farm gate price of the herbal tea would be paid into a trust each year controlled by the Khoi and San people, the South African Rooibos Council said in a statement. The funds would be used to improve the lives of those communities. The move is the latest example of industries and companies acknowledging the rights and contributions of people who lived in the country before Dutch settlers started to arrive in the 17th century.

CHINA

Official fired for negligence

An official has been sacked for negligence, video game addiction and a slew of other offenses, authorities said, after a woman barred entry to hospitals due to COVID-19 restrictions miscarried. Li Qiang, director of the medical emergency center in the city of Xian, was among officials reprimanded in January over the scandal, which sparked debate about the excesses of Beijing’s “zero COVID” strategy. Footage of the pregnant woman’s harrowing experience went viral on social media, leading to widespread public outrage. Li has been removed from his post, kicked out of the Chinese Communist Party and placed under criminal investigation, the provincial party watchdog said in a Tuesday statement.

UNITED STATES

7-Eleven offers reward

The 7-Eleven convenience store chain on Wednesday offered US$100,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups on Monday morning. Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe the 7-Eleven robberies there are also linked. A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people were shot in La Habra, but were expected to survive, authorities said.

CYPRUS

Underwater park opens

The nation has opened its first underwater archeological park at one of the Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. The now-submerged harbor lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312/311 BC and 294 BC, when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between two successors of Alexander the Great. It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, but experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either. Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives.