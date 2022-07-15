UK gallery unearths hidden self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh

AFP, EDINBURGH





A gallery in Scotland yesterday said it was “thrilled” to announce the discovery of a previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh, with his ear intact, hidden behind another painting.

The portrait was found on the back of the canvas of the Dutch post-Impressionist’s 1885 work Head of a Peasant Woman, covered by layers of glue and cardboard.

It shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat with a neckerchief tied looselya at the neck. It was completed before Van Gogh cut off his left ear in 1888.

A handout picture released by the National Galleries of Scotland yesterday shows senior conservator Lesley Stevenson viewing Head of a Peasant Woman alongside an X-ray image of a hidden self-portrait of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: AFP / National Galleries of Scotland

Visitors to the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh would be able to see it at a forthcoming exhibition, as an X-ray image through a specially designed lightbox.

Longer term, curators are working on safely extracting it from the overlaying canvas without damaging the paintings.

Lesley Stevenson, senior paintings conservator at the National Galleries, said they were “thrilled to bits” at the find.

“When we saw the X-ray for the first time, of course, we were hugely excited,” she said.

“This is a significant discovery because it adds to what we already know about Van Gogh’s life,” Stevenson said.

“There is lots to think about with regards to the next steps, but for us it is another little nugget to get us a little bit closer to an incredible artist,” she said.

Curators believe the painting is one of a series of experimental self-portraits. Five similar works are displayed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, painted before he moved to Paris in 1886.