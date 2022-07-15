Sri Lankan occupation ends, but not demands

AFP, COLOMBO





Sri Lanka’s anti-government demonstrators yesterday said they were ending their occupation of official buildings, while vowing to press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis.

Protesters overran Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace at the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists also stormed the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rajapaksa, 73, yesterday flew onward to Singapore from Male, but there was still no announcement of his resignation, despite his earlier promise to step down.

Police detain demonstrators during a protest in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, outside the Sri Lankan embassy in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

He is expected to look to stay in the city-state for some time, Sri Lankan security sources said, before potentially moving to the United Arab Emirates.

IMMUNITY

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained. Hundreds of thousands of people have visited his compound since it was opened to the public after he fled and his security guards backed down.

At the site, business owner Gihan Martyn, 49, accused him of “playing for time.”

“He’s a coward,” he said. “He ruined our country along with the Rajapaksa family. So we don’t trust him at all. We need a new government.”

Security sources in Colombo said Rajapaksa’s resignation letter had already been prepared.

“No sooner he gives the green light, the speaker will issue it,” a source said.

However, Wickremesinghe, who was named acting president by Rajapaksa in his absence, demanded the evacuation of occupied state buildings and instructed security forces to do “what is necessary to restore order,” as a nationwide state of emergency and curfew were declared.

A spokeswoman for the protesters yesterday announced: “We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle.”

A top Buddhist monk who has supported the protests had earlier called for the more than 200-years-old presidential palace to be handed back to authorities, and ensure its valuable art and artifacts were preserved.

“This building is a national treasure and it should be protected,” monk Omalpe Sobitha told reporters. “There must be a proper audit and the property given back to the state.”

The curfew was lifted at dawn yesterday before being reimposed in the capital later in the day.

Police said a soldier and a constable were injured in overnight clashes with protesters outside parliament.

The attempt on the legislature was beaten back, unlike at other locations where the protesters had spectacular success. The main hospital in Colombo said about 85 people were admitted with injuries on Wednesday, with one man suffocating to death after being tear-gassed at the prime minister’s office.

However, student Chirath Chathuranga Jayalath, 26, said: “You cannot stop this protest by killing people. They’ll shoot our heads, but we do this from our hearts.”

PROTEST in MALDIVES

According to Maldivian media, Rajapaksa was on Wednesday jeered and insults thrown at him at Male airport, while another group staged a demonstration in the capital, urging authorities not to allow him safe passage.

Maldivian media reported that he had spent the night at the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi super luxury resort.

They contrasted the opulent accommodation with the economic plight of his compatriots — four out of five Sri Lankans skipping meals because of the country’s dire economic crisis.