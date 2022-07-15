Sri Lanka’s anti-government demonstrators yesterday said they were ending their occupation of official buildings, while vowing to press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis.
Protesters overran Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace at the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists also stormed the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Rajapaksa, 73, yesterday flew onward to Singapore from Male, but there was still no announcement of his resignation, despite his earlier promise to step down.
Photo: AFP
He is expected to look to stay in the city-state for some time, Sri Lankan security sources said, before potentially moving to the United Arab Emirates.
IMMUNITY
As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained. Hundreds of thousands of people have visited his compound since it was opened to the public after he fled and his security guards backed down.
At the site, business owner Gihan Martyn, 49, accused him of “playing for time.”
“He’s a coward,” he said. “He ruined our country along with the Rajapaksa family. So we don’t trust him at all. We need a new government.”
Security sources in Colombo said Rajapaksa’s resignation letter had already been prepared.
“No sooner he gives the green light, the speaker will issue it,” a source said.
However, Wickremesinghe, who was named acting president by Rajapaksa in his absence, demanded the evacuation of occupied state buildings and instructed security forces to do “what is necessary to restore order,” as a nationwide state of emergency and curfew were declared.
A spokeswoman for the protesters yesterday announced: “We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle.”
A top Buddhist monk who has supported the protests had earlier called for the more than 200-years-old presidential palace to be handed back to authorities, and ensure its valuable art and artifacts were preserved.
“This building is a national treasure and it should be protected,” monk Omalpe Sobitha told reporters. “There must be a proper audit and the property given back to the state.”
The curfew was lifted at dawn yesterday before being reimposed in the capital later in the day.
Police said a soldier and a constable were injured in overnight clashes with protesters outside parliament.
The attempt on the legislature was beaten back, unlike at other locations where the protesters had spectacular success. The main hospital in Colombo said about 85 people were admitted with injuries on Wednesday, with one man suffocating to death after being tear-gassed at the prime minister’s office.
However, student Chirath Chathuranga Jayalath, 26, said: “You cannot stop this protest by killing people. They’ll shoot our heads, but we do this from our hearts.”
PROTEST in MALDIVES
According to Maldivian media, Rajapaksa was on Wednesday jeered and insults thrown at him at Male airport, while another group staged a demonstration in the capital, urging authorities not to allow him safe passage.
Maldivian media reported that he had spent the night at the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi super luxury resort.
They contrasted the opulent accommodation with the economic plight of his compatriots — four out of five Sri Lankans skipping meals because of the country’s dire economic crisis.
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A