UK faces ‘challenging’ times: Sunak

CONSERVATIVES: The former finance chief led in the first round of a vote to replace Boris Johnson, while trade minister Penny Mordaunt is the bookmakers’ favorite

Bloomberg





Rishi Sunak, the frontrunner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister, said there are “challenging” times ahead for the economy as he refused to put a timetable on when he could cut taxes.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 yesterday, the former British chancellor of the exchequer insisted he was right to only promise tax cuts once inflation is under control, in contrast to Conservative leadership rivals including British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, who have vowed to slash taxes from day one.

Truss launched her own leadership campaign at a speech yesterday, as she sought to unite lawmakers on the right of the Conservative Party ahead of the second round of voting.

Former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak walks in London yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Results were to be announced at 3pm yesterday.

Speaking in Westminster, Truss reiterated her view that the government should not immediately address the UK’s bulging debt load amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it should be paid over a longer period of time, akin to a war debt.

She also said she would cancel a planned rise in corporation tax.

“I can deliver a different economic plan that is credible,” Truss said, in a thinly veiled criticism of Sunak’s approach. “We cannot have business-as-usual economic management.”

While Truss’ stance would likely mean more borrowing to fund her tax cuts, she has not addressed the mechanics of making the bonds, which were already issued to cover ￡400 billion (US$474.5 billion) of spending, longer-term.

Swapping current securities into longer-term bonds, creating a new measure of debt by excluding COVID-19 borrowing, or making changes to the bonds held by the Bank of England, might be options. However, all would have major implications for gilt investors, and in the latter case, central bank independence.

Truss spoke as her supporters launched stinging criticisms of her rivals for the top job. British Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey, a Truss backer, called on right-wing contenders, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman and British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch, to merge their campaigns and back Truss for the top job.

Meanwhile, former Brexit minister David Frost and Truss supporter, British Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, suggested bookmakers’ favorite, British Minister of State for Trade Penny Mordaunt, is not ready to be prime minister.

The escalating rancor between rival camps is what the Conservative Party had been seeking to avoid — as far as possible — when it came up with rules designed to accelerate the contest to replace Johnson.

Sunak, whose resignation helped trigger the prime minister’s downfall last week, is leading the race after topping the first ballot on Wednesday with 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 67. Truss came third with 50 votes.

However, the contest remains wide open. Despite the early show of support for Sunak, the latest YouGov poll of Conservative grassroots members — who make the final decision once Conservative lawmakers have narrowed the field down to two — suggested he would be beaten in a run-off against either Mordaunt or Truss.

Further votes are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week if needed to select a final pair.