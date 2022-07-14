Biden’s Mideast tour starts in Israel

MISSION: The US president was to meet with Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran, and re-engage with long-time key ally Saudi Arabia

AFP, JERUSALEM





US President Joe Biden was yesterday to start a Middle East tour in Israel, where leaders would urge tougher action against their common foe Iran, before a delicate stop in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

The 79-year-old’s visit to Jeddah tomorrow would be the focus of the tour, after Biden branded Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Air Force One is to make a first direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia amid efforts to forge a relationship between the Jewish state and the conservative Gulf kingdom that does not recognize Israel’s existence.

An Israeli police officer prays in the street before he gets ready to secure Jerusalem before US President Joe Biden’s arrival yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Before that, Biden is to meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran, and Palestinian leaders angered by what they describe as Washington’s failure to curb Israeli aggression.

The persistent frustrations of Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy are nothing new for Biden, who first visited the region in 1973 after being elected to the US Senate.

Israel and Iran were allies then, but they are now sworn enemies that have been engaged in a “shadow war” of attacks and sabotage.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has said talks “will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that if Biden’s goal on the trip was to bolster Israel’s security, he was destined to fail.

“If the visits of the American officials to the countries of the region are to strengthen the position of the Zionist regime ... their efforts will not create security for the Zionists in any way,” Raisi said, referring to Israel.

Moments after Biden lands, Israel’s military is to show him its new Iron Beam system, an anti-drone laser it says is crucial to countering Iran’s fleet of uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Israel insists it will do whatever is necessary to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and is staunchly opposed to a restoration of the frayed 2015 deal that gave Tehran sanctions relief.

Israeli police yesterday fanned out across central Jerusalem, with major roads set to close as Air Force One touches down at about 12:30pm GMT.

Israel has raised 1,000 flags across Jerusalem to welcome the US leader, who has not reversed former US president Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize the city as the capital of the Jewish state.

Palestinians claim Israeli-

annexed east Jerusalem as their capital and, ahead of the visit, accused Biden of failing to make good on his pledge to restore the US as an honest broker in the conflict.

“We only hear empty words and no results,” said Jibril Rajoub, a leader of the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden is to meet Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem tomorrow, but there is no expectation of bold announcements toward a fresh peace process, meaning the visit could end up deepening Palestinian frustration.

Israel for now is again mired in political gridlock ahead of a Nov. 1 parliamentary election, the fifth in less than four years.

Biden is scheduled to have a short meeting today with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will try to reclaim power in the upcoming polls.

US-Palestinian ties have been strained by the May killing of al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli army raid in the West Bank.

The UN has said the Palestinian-American journalist was killed by Israeli fire. Washington has agreed this was likely, but also said there was no evidence the killing was intentional.

Abu Akleh’s family has voiced outrage over the Biden administration’s “abject response” to her death, and the White House has not commented on their request to meet the president in Jerusalem.

Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia is seen as part of efforts to stabilize oil markets rattled by the war in Ukraine, by re-engaging with a long-time US key strategic ally and major energy supplier.