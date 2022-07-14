A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters.
The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage.
The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.”
Photo: Reuters
China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the US of deliberately provoking tensions.
The People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Southern Theater Command said that the US ship’s actions seriously contravened China’s sovereignty and security by illegally entering China’s territorial waters around the Paracels, which are also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.
“The PLA’s Southern Theater Command organized sea and air forces to follow, monitor, warn and drive away” the ship, it said, showing pictures of the Benfold taken from the deck of the Chinese frigate the Xianning. “The facts once again show that the United States is nothing short of a ‘security risk maker in the South China Sea’ and a ‘destroyer of regional peace and stability.’”
The US Navy said that the Chinese statement on the mission was “false” and the latest in a long string of Chinese actions to “misrepresent lawful US maritime operations, and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of its Southeastern Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”
The US is defending every country’s right to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, and nothing China “says otherwise will deter us,” it added.
China seized control of the Paracel Islands from the then-South Vietnamese government in 1974.
Monday marked the sixth anniversary of a ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the South China Sea, a conduit for about US$3 trillion of ship-borne trade each year.
China has never accepted the ruling.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea. Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have competing and often overlapping claims.
China has built artificial islands on some of its South China Sea holdings, including airports, raising regional concerns about Beijing’s intentions.
