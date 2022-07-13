Billionaire Elon Musk said former US president Donald Trump should forget about running for president in 2024 and instead should “sail into the sunset,” presumably to make way for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he supports.
In a series of tweets to his 100 million followers on Monday night, Musk said Trump, now 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term, and “that is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.” He also said there was “too much drama” when Trump was in office.
It is the first time that Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, has said Trump should forgo another campaign.
In an interview with Bloomberg News last month, Musk said he was undecided about whom to support when asked if he would back Trump, who has strongly hinted at another run.
He added that DeSantis, who is running for re-election and has shown growing strength in early polls among Republican 2024 hopefuls, would “win easily” against US President Joe Biden.
Musk’s tweets came in response to criticism directed at him by Trump at a rally in Alaska on Saturday.
Referring to Musk’s assertion that he had never voted Republican until last month, Trump said that contradicted what Musk had told him. The former president followed with an expletive description of the world’s richest man and voiced his judgement on the Twitter Inc acquisition agreement that Musk struck but is now trying to walk away from, calling it “rotten.”
Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said the company would pursue legal action in order to close the transaction “on the price and terms agreed by Mr Musk.”
The firm has hired merger-law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and aims to file suit early this week, said people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
In the Bloomberg interview, Musk said he was willing to put a “non-trivial” amount of as much as US$25 million in a super political action committee.
He has been steadily escalating his criticisms of Biden, saying that the president is too beholden to labor and that Democrats stymie business.
Biden, in turn, has shrugged off Musk’s jabs, including warnings on the economy.
Earlier this month, he dismissively wished the billionaire “lots of luck” in efforts to land on the moon.
