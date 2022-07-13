Iran cracks down on state critics with new arrests

NATIONAL SECURITY? A reformist politician and award-winning filmmakers, as well as a Polish scientist and Belgian aid worker, were among those arrested

Bloomberg





Iranian authorities appear to have begun a new crackdown on government critics, arresting a prominent reformist politician and award-winning filmmakers who have spoken out against state corruption.

Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former deputy minister in the government of former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami, was arrested on Friday for “acting against national security” the Kayhan newspaper reported.

Filmmakers Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad have been detained over the past week, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency and semi-official Mehr news said on Sunday. Tajzadeh, Panahi and Rasoulof have previously served jail sentences.

Separately, a dissident news Web site reported that 10 people, all parents or close relatives of individuals killed by security forces in nationwide protests in November 2019, had been held.

There were no official reports of these arrests in Iranian media and they could not be independently verified.

The reported detentions come as Iranians are hit by surging inflation and as efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, key to strengthening the economy, flounder.

The latest talks in Qatar two weeks ago made little progress, according to the EU and the US, which accused Iran of making extraneous demands.

Panahi and Rasoulof are renowned directors and have both received the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, as well as various nods at the Cannes Film Festival.

Both have been barred from leaving Iran for several years and have not been able to collect their awards.

Tajzadeh was imprisoned for seven years after being arrested during 2009 protests sparked by alleged vote fraud during a presidential election.

A Polish scientist and a Belgian aid worker have recently been arrested and jailed, accused of spying.

In May, France confirmed that two of its citizens had also been detained by Iran on charges of fomenting chaos and instability.