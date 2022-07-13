Havana’s streets were calm Monday on the one-year anniversary of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations, with Cubans denouncing a preemptive security clampdown to avoid a repeat.
Amid fresh accusations of human rights abuses and calls from the US for the Cuban government to “respect” dissident voices, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said he was convinced the country would emerge from what he described as a “complex situation.”
There had been calls for new protests on the anniversary, but more than a dozen dissidents, artists and independent journalists wrote on Twitter that they had received warnings from the police not to leave their homes, from where some reported seeing patrols outside.
Photo: AFP
They also included the parents of protesters in jail.
“I am under siege,” tweeted Yurka Rodriguez, the mother of 25-year-old Yunaikis Linares, one of hundreds placed behind bars by the communist regime.
Rodriguez used the hashtag #SOSCuba.
“No one will go out on the street,” 18-year-old student Carlos Rafael Dominguez said.
“There is no bringing it [the government] down,” he said resignedly.
“People are resisting going out” because of the heavy sentences — up to 25 years in some cases — meted out for participation in last year’s spontaneous outburst of anti-government ire, Maria de los Angeles Marquez, 64, said.
Mass protests broke out across Cuba on July 11 and 12 last year, with demonstrators clamoring for food and freedoms amid the island’s worst economic crisis in 30 years, and shortages of fuel, medicines and food.
A crackdown by security forces left one dead, dozens injured and 1,300 people detained, rights observers said.
Hundreds, including minors, have since been given jail sentences for such crimes as “public disorder,” “contempt” or “sedition.”
In a report published on the protest anniversary, Human Rights Watch (HRW) detailed “systematic human rights violations” committed by the government to quash further dissent.
The report listed claims of “arbitrary detention, abuse-ridden prosecutions, beatings and other cases of ill-treatment that in some cases constitute torture.”
“A year ago today, thousands of Cubans protested, demanding rights and freedoms, but the government gave many of them only two options: prison or exile,” said Juan Pappier, senior Americas researcher at HRW.
Diaz-Canel, who has described the protests as “a vandalistic coup,” wrote on Twitter on Monday that “if anything is to be commemorated this 11th of July, it is the victory of the Cuban people, the Cuban revolution.”
Cuba has for the past six decades been the target of US sanctions that the government blames for the island nation’s economic woes.
Citing a backdrop of “constant economic, political and ideological siege,” the president said he was “convinced that we will also emerge from this complex situation.”
Cuba accuses the United States of fomenting last year’s protests.
