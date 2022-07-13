Sri Lankan immigration officials yesterday said that they prevented the president’s brother and former Sri Lankan minister of finance Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country, as anger rises against the powerful family for a debilitating economic crisis.
It was not immediately clear where Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April as street protests surged against shortages of fuel, food and other necessities and last month quit his seat in parliament.
His elder brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is to resign as president today to make way for a unity government, after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence on Saturday demanding his ouster.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The president has not been seen in public since Friday, and his whereabouts are unclear.
The Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association said its members declined to serve Basil Rajapaksa at the VIP departure lounge of the Colombo airport.
“Given the unrest in Sri Lanka, immigration officials are under tremendous pressure to not allow top-level people to leave the country,” association chairman K.A.S Kanugala said. “We are concerned for our security. So until this issue is resolved, the immigration officials working at the VIP lounge decided to withdraw their services.”
Pictures of Basil Rajapaksa at the lounge were reported by local media and widely shared on social media, with some expressing their anger at his attempts to leave the country.
Basil Rajapaksa could not immediately be reached for comment and a close aide declined to give details.
Basil Rajapaksa was still in the country, a top ruling party official said, spwaking on condition of anonymity.
The Rajapaksa family, including former Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has dominated the politics of the country of 22 million for years and most Sri Lankans blame them for their misery.
The tourism-dependent economy was hammered badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, as were remittances from overseas Sri Lankans, while a ban on chemical fertilizers damaged farm output. The ban was later reversed.
The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances, while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.
Gasoline has been severely rationed, and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas.
Headline inflation hit 54.6 percent last month, and the central bank has said that it could rise to 70 percent in the coming months.
Protesters have vowed to stay put in the president’s official residence until he quits.
Sri Lanka’s parliament is to elect a new president on Wednesday next week, paving the way for an all-party government.
'HOODWINKED': One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the 'lifestyles they were enjoying' Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka's commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation's collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka's national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths.
