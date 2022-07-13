China to drop virus testing for some imported goods

Reuters, BEIJING





China’s health authority yesterday said that local governments no longer need to test some imported goods for COVID-19, in a move aimed at reducing the cost of its strict disease prevention measures.

China began testing the packaging of chilled and frozen food imports for the virus in June 2020, after a cluster of infections was reported among workers at a wholesale food market in Beijing.

Six months later, Beijing also advised testing on ambient products too, even as scientists said the risk of coronavirus infection through contact with contaminated surfaces was low.

A Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention staff member collects a swab from frozen fish to test for COVID-19 at Wandong market in Guiyang on July 1. Photo: Reuters

Local governments no longer need to test ambient foods or other goods for the virus, the Chinese National Health Commission on its Web site, but it was not clear if the products would still be subject to checks at customs.

However, chilled and frozen foods would continue to be tested, but exporters would not face import suspensions when their goods test positive at customs checks, the commission said.

The steps come amid growing efforts to support China’s flagging economy.

China has linked previous COVID-19 outbreaks among dock workers with the detection of the virus on frozen food, but its intensive scrutiny and testing and disinfection of imported produce has added significant costs and disrupted trade.

The virus has been detected on hundreds of chilled and frozen food shipments since 2020, with major suppliers of meat, seafood and other products suspended for weeks.

Some local governments have gone beyond national rules, with the capital of Tibet, Lhasa, banning imported frozen foods outright in an effort to reduce risk of the virus.