Chinese cities on heat alert as roofs melt, roads buckle

FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities

Reuters, BEIJING





Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground.

As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours.

Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week.

A boy cools off in a fountain in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C.

A widely shared photograph on social media showed one COVID-19 tester in a full-body hazmat suit hugging a 1m tall block of ice by the road. At a sprawling Shanghai wildlife park, its staff are going through eight tonnes of ice per day just to keep its animals cool.

“This year, the heat has arrived a little earlier than before,” said Shanghai resident Zhu Daren as her five-year-old son played at a water fountain.

“Although it is just July, I feel [the warm weather] has already reached the high point. Basically, you need to turn on the [air-conditioner] when you get home and put on some sunscreen when you go out,” she said.

China is facing a summer of contrasts this year, with heatwaves and heavy rainfall taking turns to wreak havoc across the country.

Authorities, citing climate change, have warned of potential weather disasters from the middle of this month, traditionally the hottest and wettest time of the year.

In a town in southern Jiangxi Province, a section of a road arched up at least 15cm due to the heat, state television showed.

Nanjing, one of China’s three “furnaces” notorious for their searing summers, opened up its underground air-raid shelters to residents on Sunday, with its war-time bunkers equipped with WiFi, books, water dispensers and even microwave ovens. The city issued a red alert yesterday.

In Chongqing, the second “furnace,” the roof of one of its museums literally melted, with the tiles of a traditional Chinese roof popping as the heat dissolved the underlying tar. The city raised a red alert on Monday.

Chongqing has also deployed sanitation water-spraying trucks to keep its roads cool.

This week, high temperatures, humidity and ultraviolet radiation are also forecast to envelope the central city of Wuhan, the third furnace.