Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground.
As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours.
Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week.
Photo: Reuters
Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C.
A widely shared photograph on social media showed one COVID-19 tester in a full-body hazmat suit hugging a 1m tall block of ice by the road. At a sprawling Shanghai wildlife park, its staff are going through eight tonnes of ice per day just to keep its animals cool.
“This year, the heat has arrived a little earlier than before,” said Shanghai resident Zhu Daren as her five-year-old son played at a water fountain.
“Although it is just July, I feel [the warm weather] has already reached the high point. Basically, you need to turn on the [air-conditioner] when you get home and put on some sunscreen when you go out,” she said.
China is facing a summer of contrasts this year, with heatwaves and heavy rainfall taking turns to wreak havoc across the country.
Authorities, citing climate change, have warned of potential weather disasters from the middle of this month, traditionally the hottest and wettest time of the year.
In a town in southern Jiangxi Province, a section of a road arched up at least 15cm due to the heat, state television showed.
Nanjing, one of China’s three “furnaces” notorious for their searing summers, opened up its underground air-raid shelters to residents on Sunday, with its war-time bunkers equipped with WiFi, books, water dispensers and even microwave ovens. The city issued a red alert yesterday.
In Chongqing, the second “furnace,” the roof of one of its museums literally melted, with the tiles of a traditional Chinese roof popping as the heat dissolved the underlying tar. The city raised a red alert on Monday.
Chongqing has also deployed sanitation water-spraying trucks to keep its roads cool.
This week, high temperatures, humidity and ultraviolet radiation are also forecast to envelope the central city of Wuhan, the third furnace.
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
‘HOODWINKED’: One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the ‘lifestyles they were enjoying’ Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation’s collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka’s national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths. On Sunday, amazed civilians took the opportunity to inspect
The Chinese capital, Beijing, appears to have backed off a plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late on Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said that vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.” Residents could enter any sort of public venue with a negative polymerase chain reaction test done in the past 72 hours