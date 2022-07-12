World News Quick Take

Agencies





ARGENTINA

Hundreds stuck in Andes

More than 400 people, including tourists and truckers, were stranded on Sunday by a fierce snowstorm in the Andes mountains near the Argentina-Chile border, with temperatures plunging well below freezing, local officials said. On the Argentinian side, 120 people were rescued early in the day by police and military personnel, but another 200 remained stranded at an altitude of more than 3,000m. More than 200 people are also still stranded on the Chilean side, police officer Hector Castro told Chilean media. Hector Tello, an official from the Argentinian village of Las Heras, told channel C5N that “there are temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, with more than one meter of snow accumulated on the roads.” The powerful winter storm hit on Saturday, hammering the mountain road connecting the two countries and stranding more than 300 vehicles along the route.

UNITED NATIONS

World population to hit 8bn

The world’s population is expected to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15, the UN yesterday forecast in a report that said India would surpass China as the most populous country on Earth next year. That overall population milestone “is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, without citing specifics. “This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” he added. The forecast by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the world’s population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950.

UNITED STATES

Floating clinic proposed

A California doctor has proposed a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first-trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. “There’s been an assault on reproductive rights in our country and I’m a lifelong advocate for reproductive health and choice. We have to create options and be thoughtful and creative to help people in restrictive states get the health care they deserve,” she told The Associated Press. Autry said the idea is only in the fundraising stage through the non-profit “PRROWESS” — short for “Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes.”

AUSTRALIA

Flag to fly permanently

The country’s black, red and yellow Aboriginal flag yesterday began flying permanently above Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, a symbolic victory for indigenous communities after a years-long fight. More than 177,000 people signed an online petition asking for the flag to be flown 365 days a year over the bridge. Until now, the bridge had been festooned with the Australian and New South Wales state flags. Local authorities agreed to erect a third flagpole, but said the project would cost US$17 million and take years to complete. After a public outcry, that proposal was scrapped and the Aboriginal flag will fly instead of the New South Wales flag.