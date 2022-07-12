ARGENTINA
Hundreds stuck in Andes
More than 400 people, including tourists and truckers, were stranded on Sunday by a fierce snowstorm in the Andes mountains near the Argentina-Chile border, with temperatures plunging well below freezing, local officials said. On the Argentinian side, 120 people were rescued early in the day by police and military personnel, but another 200 remained stranded at an altitude of more than 3,000m. More than 200 people are also still stranded on the Chilean side, police officer Hector Castro told Chilean media. Hector Tello, an official from the Argentinian village of Las Heras, told channel C5N that “there are temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, with more than one meter of snow accumulated on the roads.” The powerful winter storm hit on Saturday, hammering the mountain road connecting the two countries and stranding more than 300 vehicles along the route.
UNITED NATIONS
World population to hit 8bn
The world’s population is expected to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15, the UN yesterday forecast in a report that said India would surpass China as the most populous country on Earth next year. That overall population milestone “is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, without citing specifics. “This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” he added. The forecast by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the world’s population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950.
UNITED STATES
Floating clinic proposed
A California doctor has proposed a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first-trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. “There’s been an assault on reproductive rights in our country and I’m a lifelong advocate for reproductive health and choice. We have to create options and be thoughtful and creative to help people in restrictive states get the health care they deserve,” she told The Associated Press. Autry said the idea is only in the fundraising stage through the non-profit “PRROWESS” — short for “Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes.”
AUSTRALIA
Flag to fly permanently
The country’s black, red and yellow Aboriginal flag yesterday began flying permanently above Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, a symbolic victory for indigenous communities after a years-long fight. More than 177,000 people signed an online petition asking for the flag to be flown 365 days a year over the bridge. Until now, the bridge had been festooned with the Australian and New South Wales state flags. Local authorities agreed to erect a third flagpole, but said the project would cost US$17 million and take years to complete. After a public outcry, that proposal was scrapped and the Aboriginal flag will fly instead of the New South Wales flag.
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
‘HOODWINKED’: One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the ‘lifestyles they were enjoying’ Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation’s collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka’s national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths. On Sunday, amazed civilians took the opportunity to inspect
The Chinese capital, Beijing, appears to have backed off a plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late on Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said that vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.” Residents could enter any sort of public venue with a negative polymerase chain reaction test done in the past 72 hours