Yosemite fire doubles, threatening giant sequoias

AP, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California





A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were on Sunday working in difficult terrain to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town as the US weathers another active year for fires.

Campers and residents near the blaze were evacuated, but the rest of the sprawling park in California remained open, although heavy smoke obscured scenic vistas and created unhealthy air quality.

“Today it’s actually the smokiest that we’ve seen,” said Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson. “Up until this morning, the park has not been in that unhealthy category, but that is where we are now.”

People fight a fire to protect their homes in Canecas, Portugal, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened in the famed Mariposa Grove, but there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, including the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.

A sprinkler system set up within the grove kept the tree trunks moist and officials were hopeful that the steady spray of water, along with previous prescribed burns, would be enough to keep flames at bay, Phillipe said.

The cause of the Washburn Fire is under investigation. It had grown to nearly 6.7km2 by Sunday morning, with no containment.

Beyond the trees, the community of Wawona, which is surrounded by parkland, was under threat, with people ordered to leave late on Friday. About 600 to 700 people who were staying at the Wawona Campground in tents, cabins and a historic hotel were also ordered to leave.

Temperatures were expected rise and reach the lower 30s in the coming days, but fire crews working in steep terrain were not contending with intense winds, said Jeffrey Barlow, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of California’s Sierra Nevada range have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires have become more intense and destructive.

Phillipe previously said that some of the massive trunks had been wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection, but she corrected herself on Sunday and said that was not the case for this fire.

However, crews have wrapped a historic cabin in the protective foil, she said.

Lightning-sparked wildfires over the past two years have killed up to one-fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias, which are the biggest trees by volume and a major draw for tourists to the national park that is the size of the state of Rhode Island.

There was no obvious natural spark for the fire that broke out Thursday next to the park’s Washburn Trail, Phillipe said.

Smoke was reported by visitors walking in the grove that reopened in 2018 after a US$40 million renovation that took three years.

In Utah, smoke and ash emanating from a growing wildfire in rural Tooele County blew into Salt Lake City on Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon, the Jacob City Fire had grown to 15.3km2, with zero containment, officials said.

Elsewhere in Utah, firefighters contending with heavy winds battled the 32.2km2 Halfway Hill Fire in Filmore.

So far this year, more than 35,000 wildfires have burned nearly 1.9 million hectares in the US, well above average for wildfires and hectares burned, the National Interagency Fire Center said.