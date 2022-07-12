Legislators slam Macron’s ‘secret deal’ with Uber

‘DAMNING’: ‘Le Monde’ reported that Macron, as economy minister, helped Uber when the firm was trying to get around tight government regulations

AFP, Paris





French opposition lawmakers on Sunday denounced reports of a secret deal between French President Emmanuel Macron — when he was a minister under a socialist government — and online transport giant Uber.

The allegations come in the latest data-based investigation by leading international news outlets based on leaked files, announced on social media as #UberFiles.

The report in France’s Le Monde daily, citing documents, text messages and witnesses, alleges that Uber came to a secret “deal” with Macron when he was minister of economy, industry and digital affairs from 2014 to 2016.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Le Monde’s report highlights what it said was help from Macron’s ministry intended to assist Uber consolidate its position in France, such as suggesting that the company present “ready-made” amendments to lawmakers to help their case.

Opposition lawmakers have denounced what they say appears to have been close collaboration between Macron and Uber at a time when the company was trying to get around tight government regulation of its sector.

Uber France confirmed that the two sides had been in contact.

The meetings with Macron had been in the normal course of his ministerial duties, which covered the private-hire sector.

The president’s office said that at that time Macron had, as economy minister, “naturally” been in contact with “many companies involved in the profound change in services that has occurred over the years mentioned, which should be facilitated by unraveling certain administrative or regulatory locks.”

However, Mathilde Panot, president of the hard-left opposition France Unbowed party, denounced on Twitter what she described as “pillage of the country” during Macron’s time as minister under then-French president Francois Hollande.

She described Macron as a “lobbyist” for a “US multinational aiming to permanently deregulate labor law.”

French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel described Le Monde’s story as “damning revelations about the active role played by Emmanuel Macron, then minister, to facilitate the development of Uber in France... Against all our rules, all our social rights and against workers’ rights,” he wrote on Twitter.

Communist deputy Pierre Dharreville called for a parliamentary inquiry into the affair.

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, wrote on Twitter that the revelations showed that Macron’s career had “a common thread: to serve private interests, often foreign, before national interests.”

The Uber Files investigation is based on a leak of tens of thousands of documents to the Guardian newspaper from an anonymous source, and has been coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The consortium is working with 42 media partners around the world on the story.