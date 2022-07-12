S Korea’s Yoon suspends informal media briefings

Reuters, Seoul





South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is to suspend informal media briefings he has held nearly every day since taking office in May, his office said yesterday, citing rising numbers of COVID-19 infections as a survey showed a fall in his approval ratings.

The end of the free-wheeling briefings, which broke with years of tradition as Yoon sought to step up transparency, also comes amid growing questions over scandal and party turmoil.

Yoon’s approval ratings stood at 37 percent, pollster Realmeter’s survey showed yesterday, down from more than 52 percent in the first week of last month, while 57 percent now disapproved of his performance.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

Yoon’s office said other coverage of the president would also be limited, with spokespersons switching to mainly written comments, along with photographs and videos of his events, rather than holding in-person briefings.

“In view of the vulnerability to the spread of infectious diseases, we ask for your understanding,” it added.

Health authorities have said the country is facing a new wave of infections, with some experts predicting hundreds of thousands of new cases in coming weeks.

Monday’s 12,693 new COVID-19 infections took South Korea’s tally to 18,524,583, with 18 deaths for a toll of 24,661 since the pandemic began.

After holding down infections and deaths for much of the pandemic with strict tracing, tracking and quarantine measures, South Korea dropped most curbs this year, despite a huge wave of infections fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Scandal has cost Yoon two nominees for a single ministerial position, a first in South Korea’s history, and ethics questions have plagued several other picks for top office.

On Friday, his conservative People Power Party was forced to suspend its leader Lee Jun-seok, 37, over accusations of sexual misconduct in 2013.