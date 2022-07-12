South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is to suspend informal media briefings he has held nearly every day since taking office in May, his office said yesterday, citing rising numbers of COVID-19 infections as a survey showed a fall in his approval ratings.
The end of the free-wheeling briefings, which broke with years of tradition as Yoon sought to step up transparency, also comes amid growing questions over scandal and party turmoil.
Yoon’s approval ratings stood at 37 percent, pollster Realmeter’s survey showed yesterday, down from more than 52 percent in the first week of last month, while 57 percent now disapproved of his performance.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Yoon’s office said other coverage of the president would also be limited, with spokespersons switching to mainly written comments, along with photographs and videos of his events, rather than holding in-person briefings.
“In view of the vulnerability to the spread of infectious diseases, we ask for your understanding,” it added.
Health authorities have said the country is facing a new wave of infections, with some experts predicting hundreds of thousands of new cases in coming weeks.
Monday’s 12,693 new COVID-19 infections took South Korea’s tally to 18,524,583, with 18 deaths for a toll of 24,661 since the pandemic began.
After holding down infections and deaths for much of the pandemic with strict tracing, tracking and quarantine measures, South Korea dropped most curbs this year, despite a huge wave of infections fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Scandal has cost Yoon two nominees for a single ministerial position, a first in South Korea’s history, and ethics questions have plagued several other picks for top office.
On Friday, his conservative People Power Party was forced to suspend its leader Lee Jun-seok, 37, over accusations of sexual misconduct in 2013.
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
‘HOODWINKED’: One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the ‘lifestyles they were enjoying’ Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation’s collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka’s national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths. On Sunday, amazed civilians took the opportunity to inspect
The Chinese capital, Beijing, appears to have backed off a plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late on Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said that vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.” Residents could enter any sort of public venue with a negative polymerase chain reaction test done in the past 72 hours