S Africa shootings leave 19 dead

AFP, SOWETO, South Africa





Nineteen people were killed over the weekend after armed assailants randomly shot at patrons in two bars in South Africa in separate incidents denounced by the president as “unacceptable and worrying.”

In Soweto, 15 people — among them two women — were killed early on Sunday as they enjoyed a night out, police said, when assailants pulled up in a minibus taxi and began randomly firing high-caliber guns at patrons.

In the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province, four people were killed and eight wounded in a bar when two men fired indiscriminately at customers.

A relative of a victim cries as police investigate the scene of a shooting in Soweto, South Africa, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorize us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The violent deaths are “unacceptable and worrying” he added, offering condolences for the lives lost under “similar circumstances” in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg.

In Soweto, Johannesburg’s largest township to the southwest of South Africa’s economic capital, police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

They found that “12 people were dead with gunshot wounds,” senior police officer Nonhlanhla Kubheka told reporters.

Eleven people were taken to hospital and three later succumbed to their wounds.

The dead were aged 19 to 35, provincial police chief Elias Mawela told reporters.

“According to witnesses, they shot randomly,” Mawela said.

He said AK47 and 9mm bullet cartridges were found on the scene, suggesting multiple shooters were involved.

No arrests have been made yet and there were no details regarding the assailants.

In Pietermaritzburg, four people aged 30 to 45 were killed and eight wounded on Saturday night, police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala said.

Two men drove up, entered the bar and “fired random shots at the patrons” before fleeing, Gwala said.

Two died at the scene and the other two in hospital.

The attack occurred at a tavern in a semi-rural area 20km from Pietermaritzburg, close to a car wash and a liquor store, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Local Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebola said the assault was over very quickly.

“Every week we get news of people that have just been shot at randomly,” Thebola said, wearing a bright yellow winter jacket, the colors of the ruling African National Congress.