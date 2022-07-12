Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities.
Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations.
In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named.
Photo: AFP / courtesy of an anonymous source
Protesters held banners accusing local officials and police of corruption, calling on the central government to “give severe punishment to Henan,” video footage verified by Agence France-Presse (AFP) showed.
Although local authorities did not immediately comment on the protests, police in nearby Xuchang late on Sunday said that they had arrested members of an alleged “criminal gang” for their suspected involvement in a scheme to gain control of local banks.
The gang made illegal transfers through fictitious loans and used their shareholdings — as well as “manipulation of executives” — to effectively take over several local banks starting in 2011, police said.
Photo: Reuters
The province’s banking and insurance regulator also said late on Sunday that it was “accelerating” plans to tackle the local financial crisis and “protect the legal rights and interests of the broader public.”
Footage of Sunday’s rally showed protesters throwing objects, while one participant said that demonstrators were hit and injured by unidentified men.
Another video verified by AFP showed a crying woman complaining about her lost money being forced onto a bus by police.
Another man with a swollen eye said he had been beaten by “gangsters” and dragged onto the bus by police.
Some demonstrators accused officials of colluding with local banks to suppress rallies, and provincial authorities were suspected last month of abusing the country’s mandatory health code to effectively bar protestors from public spaces.
Demonstrations are relatively rare in tightly controlled China, where authorities enforce social stability at all cost and where opposition is swiftly repressed.
Desperate citizens have occasionally succeeded in organizing mass gatherings, usually when their targets are local governments or individual corporations rather than the Chinese Communist Party itself.
The demonstrators in Henan largely drew sympathy on Chinese social media yesterday, with many on Sina Weibo pointing the finger at local officials.
“Why are you treating ordinary people like this?” one user wrote. “Please strictly investigate the Henan government.”
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
‘HOODWINKED’: One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the ‘lifestyles they were enjoying’ Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation’s collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka’s national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths. On Sunday, amazed civilians took the opportunity to inspect
The Chinese capital, Beijing, appears to have backed off a plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late on Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said that vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.” Residents could enter any sort of public venue with a negative polymerase chain reaction test done in the past 72 hours