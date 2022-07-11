UNITED STATES
General criticizes first lady
A retired three-star army general has been suspended from his duties following reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired lieutenant general Gary Volesky was serving as a highly qualified expert senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lieutenant General Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement on Saturday. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry. USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said. The newspaper reported that a tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” It was later deleted.
MEXICO
Echeverria dies aged 100
Former president Luis Echeverria, who tried to cast himself as a progressive world leader, but was blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings of the 20th century, has died at the age of 100. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent condolences on Twitter to Echeverria’s family and friends “in the name of the government of Mexico,” but did not express any personal sadness about the death. He did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976. He had been hospitalized for pulmonary problems in 2018 and also had neurological difficulties. Echeverria’s role in the massacres of leftist students in 1968 and 1971 made him hated by Mexican leftists. In 2004, he became the first former Mexican head of state formally accused of criminal wrongdoing. Prosecutors linked Echeverria to the country’s so-called “dirty war” in which hundreds of leftist activists and members of fringe guerrilla groups were imprisoned, killed or simply disappeared without a trace.
UNITED STATES
Sirico of ‘The Sopranos’ dies
Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including Goodfellas, died on Friday. He was 79. Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, his manager Bob McGowen said. There was no immediate information on the cause of death. A statement from Sirico’s family confirmed the death of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico “with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories.” McGowan, who represented Sirico for more than two decades, recalled him as “loyal and giving,” with a strong philanthropic streak. That included helping former soldiers’ causes, which hit home for the army veteran, his manager said.
CANADA
Maintenance caused outage
Rogers Communications Inc’s new chief executive officer Tony Staffieri apologized after a prolonged network failure left millions in Canada without phone or Internet services, knocked businesses offline and affected payment systems. RStaffieri said the company believes the network failed after a maintenance update in its core network, causing routers to malfunction early on Friday morning. The company did not give an estimate of financial impact, but did say customers would be credited.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
A Hong Kong legislator who appeared in a group photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during his visit to the territory has said he has tested positive for COVID-19, as Macau starts a new round of testing for the virus. In his first trip outside mainland China since the pandemic began, Xi stayed for less than 24 hours in Hong Kong and met only people who had undergone quarantine. However, Steve Ho (何俊賢), a legislator from the pro-government Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after