World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

General criticizes first lady

A retired three-star army general has been suspended from his duties following reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired lieutenant general Gary Volesky was serving as a highly qualified expert senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lieutenant General Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement on Saturday. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry. USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said. The newspaper reported that a tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” It was later deleted.

MEXICO

Echeverria dies aged 100

Former president Luis Echeverria, who tried to cast himself as a progressive world leader, but was blamed for some of Mexico’s worst political killings of the 20th century, has died at the age of 100. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent condolences on Twitter to Echeverria’s family and friends “in the name of the government of Mexico,” but did not express any personal sadness about the death. He did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed Mexico from 1970 to 1976. He had been hospitalized for pulmonary problems in 2018 and also had neurological difficulties. Echeverria’s role in the massacres of leftist students in 1968 and 1971 made him hated by Mexican leftists. In 2004, he became the first former Mexican head of state formally accused of criminal wrongdoing. Prosecutors linked Echeverria to the country’s so-called “dirty war” in which hundreds of leftist activists and members of fringe guerrilla groups were imprisoned, killed or simply disappeared without a trace.

UNITED STATES

Sirico of ‘The Sopranos’ dies

Tony Sirico, who played the impeccably groomed mobster Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos and brought his tough-guy swagger to films including Goodfellas, died on Friday. He was 79. Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, his manager Bob McGowen said. There was no immediate information on the cause of death. A statement from Sirico’s family confirmed the death of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico “with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories.” McGowan, who represented Sirico for more than two decades, recalled him as “loyal and giving,” with a strong philanthropic streak. That included helping former soldiers’ causes, which hit home for the army veteran, his manager said.

CANADA

Maintenance caused outage

Rogers Communications Inc’s new chief executive officer Tony Staffieri apologized after a prolonged network failure left millions in Canada without phone or Internet services, knocked businesses offline and affected payment systems. RStaffieri said the company believes the network failed after a maintenance update in its core network, causing routers to malfunction early on Friday morning. The company did not give an estimate of financial impact, but did say customers would be credited.