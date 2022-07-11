At least nine women were given a date-rape drug at an invite-only event attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and lawmakers, his Social Democratic Party (SPD) said on Saturday.
SPD coleader Lars Klingbeil said he was “shocked” at the news.
“It makes me angry such a thing could happen at an event organized by the SPD,” he told the Die Welt daily.
He added that he hoped those responsible would be detained and investigated.
“There’s quite a lot of emotion,” a spokesperson for the SPD’s parliamentary group said, confirming a report in the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel.
Berlin police said officers were investigating allegations of serious bodily injuries after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint following “a political party’s summer party.”
She went for hospital tests the following day, having only consumed food and non-alcoholic drinks at the event.
“I advise all those concerned to file a complaint,” SPD chief whip Katja Mast wrote on Twitter.
The spokesperson did not rule out further cases adding to the nine already declared.
The SPD sent out an e-mail to all those invited to the event on Wednesday night condemning a “monstrous act which we immediately declared to parliamentary police.”
About 1,000 people joined the chancellor and lawmakers at the SPD’s traditional summer bash ahead of the parliamentary recess.
“It was an internal event. You could only get in with an invitation,” the spokesperson said. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty, the police are investigating.”
In a statement, Berlin police said the woman who filed the complaint had no memory of the party the next day, prompting her to obtain a medical exam and file the complaint.
The woman told police she felt nauseous and dizzy during the event after consuming food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The police said that they had so far been informed of four other cases.
