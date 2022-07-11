Russia bombs apartments, several dead

DIPLOMATIC MANEUVERING: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed five of Ukraine’s senior overseas envoys, saying that it was part of ‘normal practice’

Reuters, KYIV





At least six people were killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, causing the building to collapse, the region’s governor said yesterday.

Ukraine also reported clashes with Russian troops on fronts in the east and south, as the US sought to marshal international support in opposing Moscow’s invasion.

The strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Firefighters and members of a rescue team yesterday clear the scene after a building in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, was partially destroyed by Russian rockets. Photo: AFP

Six people had been confirmed killed and five wounded, he said.

According to information from residents, at least 34 people are likely trapped in the ruins, he said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, parts of which were held by pro-Russian separatists before the conflict began in February, comprise the eastern industrial region of the Donbas that Russia is seeking to take over.

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near the town of Sloviansk in Donetsk, but were forced to withdraw, Ukraine’s military said, adding that Russian forces had launched a cruise missile attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv from their side of the border.

It gave no details of damage or casualties.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces were gathering in the area of the village of Bilohorivka, about 50km east of Sloviansk.

“The enemy is ... shelling the surrounding settlements, carrying out air strikes, but it is still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region,” he wrote on Telegram. “During the last night alone, the Russians launched seven artillery barrages and four rocket strikes.”

Russia claimed control over all of Luhansk last weekend.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Tass news agency cited pro-Russian separatists as saying that Ukrainian forces had fired an artillery barrage into residential districts of the city of Donetsk.

In the south, Ukrainian forces fired missiles and artillery at Russian positions including ammunition depots in the Chornobaivka area, Ukraine’s military command said.

Ukrainian military spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said the Russian army had attacked civilians on purpose.

Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians.

Zelenskiy dismissed several of Ukraine’s senior envoys abroad, saying it was part of “normal diplomatic practice.”

He said he would appoint new ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

Zelenskiy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and high-end weapons to slow Russia’s advance.

Ukraine suffered a diplomatic setback on Saturday, when Canada said it would return a repaired turbine that Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom used to supply natural gas to Germany.

Ukraine had argued that a return would contravene sanctions on Russia.