IRAN
Filmmakers arrested
Authorities arrested award-winning filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof and his colleague Mostafa Aleahmad for “inciting unrest” following protests related to the deadly collapse of a building in May, state media reported on Friday. “In the midst of the heart-breaking incident in Abadan’s Metropol, [the filmmakers] were involved in inciting unrest and disrupting the psychological security of society,” IRNA said. The 10-story Metropol building, which was under construction in southwestern Khuzestan Province, collapsed on May 23, killing 43 people and sparking angry protests in solidarity with victims’ families. A group of filmmakers led by Rasoulof published an open letter calling on the security forces to “lay down their arms” in the face of outrage over the “corruption, theft, inefficiency and repression” surrounding the Abadan collapse.
FRANCE
Blaze burns 600 hectares
More than 900 firefighters backed by aircraft were on Friday deployed to battle a massive blaze in the southern Gard region that burned 600 hectares overnight. “This fire is far from being done. There are fronts in hard-to-reach areas that we haven’t tackled and that are advancing freely,” said Eric Agrinier, a member of the fire service. “It’s going to be a feat of endurance,” he added later, warning that the blaze might not be brought under control until today due to unfavorable weather. Working into the night after the blaze began late Thursday, firefighters set backfires to protect inhabited areas. “We burn some parts [of the forest] so when the fire spreads it reaches an already burned zone and slows down,” another firefighter said.
UNITED STATES
California gun law challenged
The publisher of a youth shooting magazine and several gun-rights groups on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted California law banning the marketing of guns to minors by manufacturers and others in the firearms industry. In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the publisher of Junior Shooters and groups including the Second Amendment Foundation argued that the law contravened their freedom of speech guaranteed in the US constitution’s First Amendment. California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said in a statement that it would “take any and all action under the law to defend California’s commonsense gun laws.” California Governor Gavin Newsom last week signed the measure into law, citing the need for new laws “as the [US] Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections.”
SPAIN
Two injured in bull run
The third bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival ended yesterday with the event’s first gorings of the year. Two men were injured in the leg by bull horns, said Estrella Petrina, a local hospital spokeswoman. Seven people needed to be treated at the hospital following yesterday’s running of the bulls. Thousands of runners, most wearing traditional white shirts, scampered to avoid the charging animals. Many ended up piled on top of each other in the narrow cobblestone streets of the course. The increasingly criticized yet popular festival, which was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world each year. Yesterday’s bull run was the third of eight scheduled this year. The six bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights by professional bullfighters later in the day.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons