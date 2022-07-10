US President Joe Biden called Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to extend his sympathy and outrage over the fatal shooting of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister when he resigned in 2020, whose killing at a campaign rally on Friday shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare.
Kishida denounced the act that took place ahead of today’s election as “despicable and barbaric,” and told Biden that he would protect democracy by not succumbing to violence.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday offered condolences to Kishida and said Abe made contributions to improving relations between the neighbors during his tenure, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.
Photo: Reuters
A day earlier, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said his country was shocked by the attack, adding that the shooting should not be linked to China-Japan ties.
Abe was shot while delivering a speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara on behalf of his Liberal Democratic Party.
The gunman approached from behind and fired two shots at short range from what appeared to be a homemade weapon.
Abe suffered wounds to his neck, and was flown to a nearby hospital before he was pronounced dead a little more than five hours later due to massive blood loss.
The killing was one of Japan’s highest profile acts of political violence since World War II.
Biden earlier left a hand-written note of condolence at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Washington.
He ordered that flags at US government offices be flown at half-staff.
Biden praised Abe for advancing a security alliance for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and establishing meetings of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which brought together Australia, India, Japan and the US.
The four-nation group which has grown in stature in the past few years seeks to counter an increasingly assertive China in the region and has been chastised by Beijing as a “clique” that could stoke a new cold war.
Additional reporting by Reuters
