Outage hits 25% of Canada’s Web

AFP, OTTAWA





A major outage affecting mobile and Internet networks at Canada’s top telecoms provider was improving late on Friday, the firm said, after disrupting banking, calling, cashless payments and even policing.

Telecoms company Rogers reported progress late in the day, saying that “wireless services are starting to recover.”

About 25 percent of Canada’s Internet connections were “knocked out,” data from Internet watchdog group NetBlocks showed.

People on Friday gather at a Toronto coffee shop providing wireless Internet. Photo: AP

Rogers is Canada’s top mobile carrier, with more than 11 million wireless subscribers and nearly 3 million Internet users.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages.

Evan Koronewski, a spokesman for the Canadian Communications Security Establishment (CSE), a government agency responsible for cybersecurity, said that “at this time, CSE has no indication this is related to malicious cyberthreats.”

Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne said he had spoken with the Rogers CEO and shared “the frustration of millions of Canadians.”

“This unacceptable situation is why quality, diversity & reliability are key to our telecom network,” Champagne wrote on Twitter.

Police in Ottawa and Toronto warned that people were unable to call 911 for emergencies.

Across the country, Rogers customers complained about not being able to make calls or use the Internet.

Several major banks said money transfers and cashless payments could not be processed.

Telephone and online banking, as well as ATM withdrawals, were also affected.

Coffee shops in several cities posted signs saying they were accepting “cash only” for purchases.

The Canada Border Services Agency said its mobile app was not available for people required to provide travel information on arrival.