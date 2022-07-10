Blaze threatens tree giants in California

INCREASINGLY VULNERABLE: Up to 700 people were ordered to evacuate from sites near Yosemite National Park’s groves of sequoias, the world’s largest trees

AP, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California





The largest grove of giant sequoias in California’s Yosemite National Park was closed on Friday as hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate after a wildfire burning through dense forest became the latest in the past few years to threaten the world’s largest trees.

A team was sent to the Mariposa Grove to wrap some of the massive trunks in fire-resistant foil to protect them as the blaze burned out of control, Yosemite fire information spokesperson Nancy Phillipe said.

More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened, but there were no reports of severe damage to any of the trees concerned, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.

Firefighters protect a sequoia tree threatened by a wildfire in Yosemite National Park, California, on Friday. Photo: AP

The cause of the fire was under investigation and the rest of the park remained open as nearly 300 firefighters tried to control the flames with the help of two water-dropping helicopters and an air tanker dumping flame retardant, Phillipe said.

The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of the Sierra Nevada range, were once considered impervious to fire, but have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires, fueled by a buildup of undergrowth from a century of fire suppression and drought exacerbated by climate change, have become more intense and destructive.

Lightning-sparked wildfires have over the past two years killed up to one-fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias, which are the biggest trees by volume.

A firefighter walks near a wildfire in Yosemite National Park, California, on Thursday. Photo: AP

There was no obvious natural spark for the fire that broke out on Thursday next to the park’s Washburn Trail, Phillipe said.

Smoke was reported by visitors walking in the grove, which reopened in 2018 after a US$40 million renovation that took three years.

The grove, which is near the park’s southern entrance, was evacuated and no one was injured.

The fire had grown to 188 hectares by Friday evening, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were issued for the grove, the nearby community of Wawona and the historic Wawona Campground, where about 600 to 700 people were lodging in tents, cabins and a historic hotel.

A fierce windstorm ripped through the grove about 18 months ago and toppled 15 giant sequoias, along with countless other trees. The downed trees and massive numbers of pines killed by bark beetles, provided ample fuel for the flames, but winds on Friday were calm and the fire was not spreading rapidly.

The park has used prescribed burns to clear brush around the sequoias, which protect them if flames spread farther into the grove.

“When the unwanted fires hit those areas, it tends to slow the rate of spread and helps us gain some control,” Phillipe said.

In the Sierra Foothills, 128km to the northwest of the Yosemite fire, some evacuation orders were lifted as containment grew to 70 percent on the Electra Fire that had burned 18km2.

The fire broke out near Jackson on Monday and temporarily forced about 100 people celebrating Independence Day along a river to seek shelter in a Pacific Gas & Electric Co facility.