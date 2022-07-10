The largest grove of giant sequoias in California’s Yosemite National Park was closed on Friday as hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate after a wildfire burning through dense forest became the latest in the past few years to threaten the world’s largest trees.
A team was sent to the Mariposa Grove to wrap some of the massive trunks in fire-resistant foil to protect them as the blaze burned out of control, Yosemite fire information spokesperson Nancy Phillipe said.
More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened, but there were no reports of severe damage to any of the trees concerned, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.
Photo: AP
The cause of the fire was under investigation and the rest of the park remained open as nearly 300 firefighters tried to control the flames with the help of two water-dropping helicopters and an air tanker dumping flame retardant, Phillipe said.
The giant sequoias, native in only about 70 groves spread along the western slope of the Sierra Nevada range, were once considered impervious to fire, but have become increasingly vulnerable as wildfires, fueled by a buildup of undergrowth from a century of fire suppression and drought exacerbated by climate change, have become more intense and destructive.
Lightning-sparked wildfires have over the past two years killed up to one-fifth of the estimated 75,000 large sequoias, which are the biggest trees by volume.
Photo: AP
There was no obvious natural spark for the fire that broke out on Thursday next to the park’s Washburn Trail, Phillipe said.
Smoke was reported by visitors walking in the grove, which reopened in 2018 after a US$40 million renovation that took three years.
The grove, which is near the park’s southern entrance, was evacuated and no one was injured.
The fire had grown to 188 hectares by Friday evening, authorities said.
Evacuation orders were issued for the grove, the nearby community of Wawona and the historic Wawona Campground, where about 600 to 700 people were lodging in tents, cabins and a historic hotel.
A fierce windstorm ripped through the grove about 18 months ago and toppled 15 giant sequoias, along with countless other trees. The downed trees and massive numbers of pines killed by bark beetles, provided ample fuel for the flames, but winds on Friday were calm and the fire was not spreading rapidly.
The park has used prescribed burns to clear brush around the sequoias, which protect them if flames spread farther into the grove.
“When the unwanted fires hit those areas, it tends to slow the rate of spread and helps us gain some control,” Phillipe said.
In the Sierra Foothills, 128km to the northwest of the Yosemite fire, some evacuation orders were lifted as containment grew to 70 percent on the Electra Fire that had burned 18km2.
The fire broke out near Jackson on Monday and temporarily forced about 100 people celebrating Independence Day along a river to seek shelter in a Pacific Gas & Electric Co facility.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons