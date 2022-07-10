Australia reports no China sanctions progress

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia yesterday vowed to stand up for itself in dealing with China, after reporting no breakthroughs in high-level talks at which it pressed Beijing to drop punitive trade sanctions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers the previous day — the first held since 2019 — as “just a first step.”

“We should cooperate where we can, but we will stand up for Australian values where we must,” Albanese told a news conference.

China — Australia’s biggest trading partner — imposed tariffs and disrupted more than a dozen key industries, including wine, barley and coal, as relations deteriorated over the past two years.

Canberra had irked Beijing by calling for an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19 and by banning telecom giant Huawei from taking part in the construction of Australia’s 5G network.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said she raised the trade spat on Friday when she met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

It “remains the government’s position those trade blockages should be removed,” Wong said in Bali.

China had responded during the talks by stating its “well-known” position and perspective on the dispute, she said.

Wong said she had also raised the cases of journalist Cheng Lei (成蕾) and democracy advocate Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), Australian citizens detained in China.

“I think all of these issues will take some time,” she said. “There is a path we are walking, and we will take one step at a time in the interest of the country.”

Australia and China had gained much through their economic and people-to-people ties, Wong said.

“We do have our differences,” she said, adding: “We believe it is in the interest of both countries for the relationship to be stabilized.”