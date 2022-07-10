Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital, Colombo, yesterday stormed the president’s official residence and his secretariat amid months of mounting public anger over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.
Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president’s residence, video footage from the local NewsFirst TV channel showed.
Thousands of protesters also broke open the gates of the sea-front presidential secretariat, which has been the site of a sit-in protest for months, and entered the premises, TV footage showed.
Photo: AP
Military personnel and police at both locations were unable to hold back the crowd, as they chanted slogans asking Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.
Two defense ministry sources said that President Rajapaksa was on Friday removed from the official residence for his safety, ahead of the planned rally over the weekend.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday summoned an emergency party leaders’ meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution, his office said in a statement.
Photo: AP
He has also requested the speaker to summon parliament, the statement said.
Wickremesinghe has also been moved to a secure location, a government source said.
A Facebook livestream from inside the president’s house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, packing into rooms and corridors, shouting anti-Rajapaksa slogans.
Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the white-washed colonial-era building. No security officials were visible.
At least 21 people, including two police were injured and hospitalized in the protests, hospital sources said.
The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign-exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
Many blame the country’s decline on Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.
Thousands of people yesterday swarmed into Colombo’s government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa’s house, a witness said.
Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness said.
Reuters could not confirm the president’s whereabouts.
Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin.
Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45km north of Colombo, to join the protest.
“We have told Gota over and over again to go home, but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us,” Perera said.
