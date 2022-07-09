AFGHANISTAN
Ten die in unseasonal floods
Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 10 people — including two children — in northern and eastern provinces, the UN said yesterday. The deluge also injured 11 people, with the most casualties and damage reported in eastern Nangarhar, Nuristan and Ghani provinces, and Parwan Province in the north, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. Heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday caused severe damage to more than 280 homes, as well as other critical infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges. It was the second time that the eastern region has experienced flash floods in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains over two days last month, the statement said.
CHINA
Flood preparedness urged
The whole country must prepare for potential disasters as this year’s flood season reaches a pivotal period, a government official said yesterday, after months of torrential rain and flooding, the worst for some regions in more than a century. The country routinely faces heavy flooding during the summer, but record-breaking rain in some regions this year has highlighted the challenges it faces as it tries to adapt to climate change, with temperatures also reaching record highs. As the “critical period” starting in the middle of this month approaches, officials at all levels needed to “grasp the potential risks,” Vice Minister of Emergency Management Zhou Xuewen (周學文) told a briefing. Since the flood season began in March, average rainfall is 10.7 percent higher than normal, and has doubled in some parts of the south. Rain in the Pearl River basin in Guangdong Province is at its highest on record.
UNITED NATIONS
Syria aid vote delayed
The UN Security Council on Thursday delayed an expected vote on extending humanitarian aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey after failing to reach a compromise on how long it would run. Russia, which is one of the veto-wielding members, is demanding an extension of only six months, while most other council members, the UN secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental groups are pushing for another one-year mandate. The council scheduled a meeting for yesterday morning, but it was unclear whether there would be further consultations or a vote. Closed consultations among the 15 council members that continued into Thursday evening were unable to bridge differences between the original draft resolution by Ireland and Norway and a rival Russian text calling for a six-month extension, with a new resolution needed for a later six-month extension.
JAPAN
‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ creator drowns
Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga and trading card game, has died, apparently while snorkeling near Okinawa, the coast guard said yesterday. The body of Takahashi, 60, was found on Wednesday floating about 300m off the coast, by a person running a marine leisure business, an official at the Naha Coast Guard Nago station said. The coast guard and the local fire department went by boat and watercraft, and found the body, face down and wearing a snorkeling mask. Takahashi might have been dead for a day or two, said a coast guard official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Yu-Gi-Oh!, debuting in the Shonen Jump magazine in 1996, sold more than 40 million copies, while the number of cards in circulation is in the billions.
