Wallace, Sunak early favorites to replace Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation has triggered fevered speculation about who might take over his position, with early momentum among British lawmakers swinging toward former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace.

As a huge number of candidates weigh whether to make a challenge, current and former cabinet ministers known to be drumming up support include British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi and others.

A survey by JL Partners showed that Sunak, who quit Johnson’s government earlier this week, is in the lead with the public out of the main candidates, and the only one to be slightly ahead of British Opposition Leader Keir Starmer when put to a head-to-head question.

A police officer plays with a cat named Larry, also known as Britain’s chief mouser to the Cabinet Office, at Downing Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP

One Conservative legislator from the One Nation wing of the party said they supported Sunak, a Eurosceptic and right-winger, “purely on the basis that he is clearly the most competent.”

Wallace, who has not revealed whether he is interested in running, became a bookmakers’ favorite based on polling of party members by ConservativeHome.