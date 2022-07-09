‘Satanic’ monument urging protection of humanity destroyed

AP, Washington





A mysterious granite monument in the US state of Georgia that was engraved with advice on how to protect humanity — and which was called satanic by some critics — has been destroyed in an explosion.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a surveillance video showing a blast early on Wednesday that brought down part of the so-called Georgia Guidestones.

The rest of the monument was later demolished for safety reasons, the bureau said.

The partly destroyed Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Georgia, is pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The motive for blowing up the site was not immediately known.

The site, which is of unknown origin, drew thousands of visitors annually and became the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories.

In the gubernatorial primary in Georgia in May, Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor called the monument satanic and made destroying it part of her platform.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do,” Taylor wrote on social media after it was brought down.