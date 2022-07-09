US President Joe Biden was yesterday to take executive action to protect access to abortion, three people familiar with the matter said, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.
Biden was to speak “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” the sources said.
The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion might face after the ruling, but are limited in their ability to safeguard access to abortion nationwide.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the US Department of Justice and the US Department Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.
Biden’s executive order would also direct agencies to work to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities — an effort to protect women who seek or utilize abortion services.
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
Since the June ruling, Biden has stressed that his ability to protect abortion rights by executive action is limited without action in the US Congress.
“Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” Biden said last week during a virtual meeting with Democratic governors.
