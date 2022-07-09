Leaders stunned by Abe killing

AP, Kuala Lumpur





World leaders expressed shock over yesterday’s shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot in western Japan and airlifted to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US was “deeply saddened and deeply concerned” over the killing.

People yesterday walk past a screen in Tokyo’s Shibuya area showing a news report on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Bloomberg

“Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan. This is a very, very sad moment,” he said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter: “Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese, said she was “deeply shocked.”

“He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became prime minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture, but one that speaks to the kind of person he is,” Ardern said. “My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.” Asian leaders were also stunned.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Singaporen Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) slammed it as a “senseless act of violence.”

“Mister Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mister Abe and his family,” Lee said.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, who is in Bali as president of the G20, conveyed the group’s foreign ministers’ “deepest sympathies and our prayers for the speedy recovery” of Abe.

Other former world leaders condemned the appalling attack on Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, leading the country from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd said: “An attack on any democratically elected political leader in the world is an attack on supporters of democracy everywhere... Shinzo Abe has been a dynamic political leader of Japan over many years.”