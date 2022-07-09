Haitians seeking answers one year after Moise killing

Haiti on Thursday marked one year since its then-president was shot dead in his private residence, with no mastermind or motive for the attack identified, and the investigation stalled.

Then-Haitian president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in the early hours of July 7 last year, when a commando group entered a bedroom of his house in Port-au-Prince and shot him 12 times.

Haitian police quickly arrested about 20 people, including 18 former Colombian soldiers presumed to be hired as mercenaries.

Supporters of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise rally in Port-au-Prince on Thursday. Photo: AFP

However, there has since been little progress in investigations in the country, as well as in the US.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was named to his post just two days before Moise’s death, is suspected of speaking with one of the prime suspects via telephone soon after the attack — a line of investigation that he has dismissed as a distraction.

Henry on Thursday gave a speech at a small ceremony that was boycotted by the former president’s widow, Martine Moise, who was seriously injured in the attack.

Demonstrators in Bogota on Thursday urge due process for Colombians jailed for their alleged roles in the murder of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise. Photo: Reuters

“Despite weaknesses, the justice system must continue to do its utmost to track down the culprits, bring them before judges and impose exemplary sentences,” Henry said. “The death of the president must be the last act of a period of ignominy and intolerance.”

Several thousand supporters of Jovenel Moise demonstrated against Henry, whom they accuse of being linked to the murder. Police prevented them from marching to the neighborhood where Jovenel Moise was killed.

Complications in the investigation have piled up in the past few weeks as several prosecutors’ offices in the Haitian capital have been invaded by one of the gangs plaguing the country.

The UN issued a statement on the anniversary, expressing concern over “lack of tangible progress” in the search for justice.

“Since this crime was committed, growing insecurity, linked to violence committed by armed gangs, terrorizes Haitian citizens and monopolizes public debate when challenges facing the country are increasing day by day,” it said.

The US issued a similar message urging Haitian authorities “to move forward with an independent and thorough investigation.”

The inquiry’s delays have also been worsened by Haiti’s rolling political crisis.

The Caribbean island nation’s presidency has been vacant since Jovenel Moise’s death, with no date set for a vote to fill the office. Five successive judges have been in charge of the case, but none of them have issued any charges for the 40 people currently imprisoned.

The Haitian parliament has not functioned properly in two years, as Jovenel Moise had not organized elections since he took office in 2017, and without a head of state to appoint judges, the country’s judicial system has also flagged.

With confidence in their own government all but gone, many Haitians have instead placed their hopes on the US judicial system.

Three suspects have been charged in Miami, where Haitian police say the plot originated.

Those suspects are Mario Palacios, a Colombian who is believed to be one of the five armed men in the room when Jovenel Moise was killed, Colombian-Haitian citizen Rodolphe Jaar and former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph.

A fourth suspect was arrested at an airport in Istanbul, Turkey, in November last year, although Turkish courts rejected Haiti’s extradition request for him just this week.

Despite the case’s progress in the US, a judge in April ruled to seal the evidence, citing two of the suspects’ previous involvement as informants for the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.

A Haitian judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity, lamented the US move, telling Agence France-Presse: “A whole section of this story will remain unknown.”