Russian attack grinds toward Sloviansk

KYIV-ANKARA SPAT: Ukraine said it was ‘deeply disappointed’ that Turkey did not seize a ship loaded with stolen Ukrainian grain off the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu

AFP, SLOVIANSK, Ukraine





Russian forces on Thursday left a trail of destruction, seeking to push deeper into Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his military campaign was still ramping up.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions mounted between Ankara and Kyiv, with Ukraine accusing Turkey of ignoring calls to seize Ukrainian grain being transported by a Russian ship.

A Russian airstrike in the eastern Ukrainian industrial city of Kramatorsk left at least one dead and several injured earlier in the day, as Russian troops fight for full control of the Donbas.

Residents wait to be evacuated from Sloviansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The explosion left a gaping crater next to a hotel and residential buildings, and several vehicles were on fire, Agence France-Presse journalists said.

The attack came ahead of a speech by Putin to members of the Russian parliament in which he said: “Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet.”

Before the strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko announced that Russian bombardments had killed at least seven people over the past 24 hours.

The fatalities came after Ukrainian officials again called for civilians in the region to flee, as Russian forces turn their sights on the city of Sloviansk.

Russian troops captured cities in the Lugansk region after long battles, consolidating their hold in the east after failing at the start of the February invasion to take the capital, Kyiv, and Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Despite the raging conflict, Kyiv took time to hail outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of Ukraine’s keenest allies throughout the war.

Johnson said that even though he was leaving office, the UK would continue supporting Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

“We all welcome this news with sadness. Not only me, but also all of Ukrainian society,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister.

“We don’t doubt that Great Britain’s support will continue, but your personal leadership and your charisma made it special,” Zelenskiy said.

In the diplomatic clash between Ukraine and Turkey, Kyiv says that a 7,000-tonne vessel set off from Ukraine’s Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk after picking up wheat.

The marinetraffic.com Web site on Thursday showed the vessel moving away from Turkey’s Black Sea port of Karasu before apparently switching off its transponder and disappearing from view.

Ukraine said it was “deeply disappointed” that Turkey had not seized the ship.

Zelenskiy in his evening address again called for more arms from international allies.

“The bigger defense support to Ukraine will be now, the quicker the war will end with our victory and the lesser will be losses of all countries in the world,” he said.