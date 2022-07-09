Russian forces on Thursday left a trail of destruction, seeking to push deeper into Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his military campaign was still ramping up.
Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions mounted between Ankara and Kyiv, with Ukraine accusing Turkey of ignoring calls to seize Ukrainian grain being transported by a Russian ship.
A Russian airstrike in the eastern Ukrainian industrial city of Kramatorsk left at least one dead and several injured earlier in the day, as Russian troops fight for full control of the Donbas.
Photo: AFP
The explosion left a gaping crater next to a hotel and residential buildings, and several vehicles were on fire, Agence France-Presse journalists said.
The attack came ahead of a speech by Putin to members of the Russian parliament in which he said: “Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet.”
Before the strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko announced that Russian bombardments had killed at least seven people over the past 24 hours.
The fatalities came after Ukrainian officials again called for civilians in the region to flee, as Russian forces turn their sights on the city of Sloviansk.
Russian troops captured cities in the Lugansk region after long battles, consolidating their hold in the east after failing at the start of the February invasion to take the capital, Kyiv, and Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Despite the raging conflict, Kyiv took time to hail outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of Ukraine’s keenest allies throughout the war.
Johnson said that even though he was leaving office, the UK would continue supporting Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”
“We all welcome this news with sadness. Not only me, but also all of Ukrainian society,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister.
“We don’t doubt that Great Britain’s support will continue, but your personal leadership and your charisma made it special,” Zelenskiy said.
In the diplomatic clash between Ukraine and Turkey, Kyiv says that a 7,000-tonne vessel set off from Ukraine’s Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk after picking up wheat.
The marinetraffic.com Web site on Thursday showed the vessel moving away from Turkey’s Black Sea port of Karasu before apparently switching off its transponder and disappearing from view.
Ukraine said it was “deeply disappointed” that Turkey had not seized the ship.
Zelenskiy in his evening address again called for more arms from international allies.
“The bigger defense support to Ukraine will be now, the quicker the war will end with our victory and the lesser will be losses of all countries in the world,” he said.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons