East Timor hails Australia dropping 2018 bugging case

AFP, Sydney





East Timor yesterday hailed Australia’s “wise decision” to drop charges against a lawyer accused of helping to expose an alleged bugging operation against the Southeast Asian nation.

The case centered on allegations of an Australian operation in 2004 to bug East Timor’s Cabinet rooms during negotiations over an oil and gas treaty and maritime boundary.

It became public in 2018 when Australian lawyer Bernard Collaery and his client, identified as “Witness K,” were charged with breaching the Intelligence Services Act for divulging details of Canberra’s alleged spying operation.

Lawyer Bernard Collaery, left, addresses the media in the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on June 28, 2018. Photo: AP

Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus on Thursday said that he had decided to drop the four-year-old prosecution of Collaery, citing national security and the country’s “relationships with our close neighbors.”

East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta praised the decision.

“I congratulate [Australia] for this wise decision to drop the case and thus closing a bitter chapter in our 20-year relationship,” he said in an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We are determined to move forward and expand the relationship with Australia,” he added.

Ramos-Horta also urged Australia to return the canceled passport of Witness K, who was given a three-month suspended sentence last year after pleading guilty.

“Returning the passport would be tremendous,” he said. “It would show Australia is taller, stronger than petty punishment of a good man who spoke his conscience, who did not agree with the bugging of a poor, impoverished country.”

East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesian occupation in 2002, depends heavily on oil and gas exports.

In 2006, it signed a maritime treaty with Australia, which had an estimated worth of US$40 billion to US$50 billion, but following the accusations of a spying operation, Dili demanded the treaty be ripped up.

The protracted row over the maritime border was finally resolved in March 2018, and Australia’s parliament ratified the deal the following year.