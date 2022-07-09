Indian investigators on Thursday said they have searched dozens of offices of the Chinese-owned Vivo Mobiles India as part of an investigation focusing on allegations of money laundering by the smartphone maker.
Indian Directorate of Enforcement, the country’s financial crime investigation agency, said in a statement that it seized 119 bank accounts with 4.65 billion rupees (US$58.64 million), 2kg of gold bars and 7.3 million rupees in cash during the raids this week of the company owned by China’s BBK Electronics.
Vivo Mobiles did not immediately respond to an e-mail sent to its media office late on Thursday seeking comment on the raids and the investigation. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said from Beijing on Tuesday that China is closely following the matter.
He said the Chinese government requires Chinese businesses doing business abroad to abide by local laws and regulations, and supports the companies’ efforts to safeguard their rights and interests.
“We hope India will conduct investigations and law enforcement in accordance with the law, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises’ investment and operation in India,” he said.
The enforcement directorate said that a large amount of money has been remitted to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.
Chinese firms have had difficulty conducting business in India in the past few years because of tensions due to a border standoff between thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers that started in 2000 in the Ladakh region.
Citing security concerns, India has banned more than 300 Chinese mobile apps and has tightened rules on Chinese investment in India.
