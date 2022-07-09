Australia and New Zealand’s prime ministers yesterday agreed that the security implications of China’s burgeoning influence must be discussed at a meeting of western Pacific leaders next week.
The neighboring countries are the wealthiest in the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), whose leaders are to meet from Monday to Thursday in the Fijian capital Suva.
Australia and New Zealand fear the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands struck this year could lead to a Chinese naval base being established in the south Pacific.
Photo: Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern agreed at a joint news conference in Sydney that the security implications of China’s encroachment in the region needed to be on the agenda.
“There’s no doubt that security and security agreements will be a topic at the PIF. It’s one of the reasons why I’m determined to attend,” Albanese said. “It’s in Australia’s national interest for me to do so.”
He said that Australia wanted to remain the “security partner of choice” for its Pacific island neighbors.
“Australia’s position is that we will continue to engage and we want to cooperate with China where we can, but we will stand up for Australian values when we must,” he said.
Ardern said that while the agenda was controlled by Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the meeting chairman, the forum’s rules allowed for security agreements that effect the region to be discussed.
She said the island countries where not expected to choose between security partners.
“It should be the Pacific priorities first and foremost. They should be free of coercion. There should be high-quality investment in infrastructure because that is what our region deserves,” Ardern said.
“New Zealand is very clearly opposed to the militarization of our region,” she added.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Suva summit would be Pacific leaders’ first opportunity for face-to-face meetings since 2019, when the forum met in Tuvalu.
In May, China fell short on a bold plan to have 10 Pacific nations endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries as some in the region expressed deep concerns.
There were plenty of smaller wins for Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) during his island-hopping tour of the region.
Wang was in Fiji on May 30 to cohost a key meeting with the foreign ministers from the island nations. At an unusual news conference afterward, Wang and Bainimarama spoke for about 30 minutes and then abruptly left the stage as reporters tried to shout out questions. That left many details of what transpired at the meeting unanswered.
It was clear the nations had not endorsed China’s plan, but Wang managed to sign smaller bilateral agreements with the Pacific nations during his tour.
Albanese expects the forum will be more receptive to his government, which was elected in May, because it has promised more action on climate change and an additional A$525 million (US$358 million) spent on regional aid. Climate change is the forum’s greatest security concern.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) said the country’s new government wants to stabilize its relationship with Beijing, but would not make any concessions on national interest, ahead of a meeting with Wang yesterday.
“We all know we have our differences, there are challenges in the relationship. We believe engagement is needed to stabilize the relationship,” Wong told reporters in Bali.
Additional reporting by Reuters
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons