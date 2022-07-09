Pacific must discuss China: Australia, NZ

AP, Canberra





Australia and New Zealand’s prime ministers yesterday agreed that the security implications of China’s burgeoning influence must be discussed at a meeting of western Pacific leaders next week.

The neighboring countries are the wealthiest in the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), whose leaders are to meet from Monday to Thursday in the Fijian capital Suva.

Australia and New Zealand fear the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands struck this year could lead to a Chinese naval base being established in the south Pacific.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese host a joint news conference at the Commonwealth Parliament Offices in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern agreed at a joint news conference in Sydney that the security implications of China’s encroachment in the region needed to be on the agenda.

“There’s no doubt that security and security agreements will be a topic at the PIF. It’s one of the reasons why I’m determined to attend,” Albanese said. “It’s in Australia’s national interest for me to do so.”

He said that Australia wanted to remain the “security partner of choice” for its Pacific island neighbors.

“Australia’s position is that we will continue to engage and we want to cooperate with China where we can, but we will stand up for Australian values when we must,” he said.

Ardern said that while the agenda was controlled by Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the meeting chairman, the forum’s rules allowed for security agreements that effect the region to be discussed.

She said the island countries where not expected to choose between security partners.

“It should be the Pacific priorities first and foremost. They should be free of coercion. There should be high-quality investment in infrastructure because that is what our region deserves,” Ardern said.

“New Zealand is very clearly opposed to the militarization of our region,” she added.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Suva summit would be Pacific leaders’ first opportunity for face-to-face meetings since 2019, when the forum met in Tuvalu.

In May, China fell short on a bold plan to have 10 Pacific nations endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries as some in the region expressed deep concerns.

There were plenty of smaller wins for Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) during his island-hopping tour of the region.

Wang was in Fiji on May 30 to cohost a key meeting with the foreign ministers from the island nations. At an unusual news conference afterward, Wang and Bainimarama spoke for about 30 minutes and then abruptly left the stage as reporters tried to shout out questions. That left many details of what transpired at the meeting unanswered.

It was clear the nations had not endorsed China’s plan, but Wang managed to sign smaller bilateral agreements with the Pacific nations during his tour.

Albanese expects the forum will be more receptive to his government, which was elected in May, because it has promised more action on climate change and an additional A$525 million (US$358 million) spent on regional aid. Climate change is the forum’s greatest security concern.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) said the country’s new government wants to stabilize its relationship with Beijing, but would not make any concessions on national interest, ahead of a meeting with Wang yesterday.

“We all know we have our differences, there are challenges in the relationship. We believe engagement is needed to stabilize the relationship,” Wong told reporters in Bali.

Additional reporting by Reuters