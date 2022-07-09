Barristers from a British law firm who are representing jailed Hong Kong tycoon and democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai (黎智英) on Thursday said that they had received anonymous e-mails warning them against traveling to the territory to defend him.
Lai is among the most prominent people in the territory to be charged under Hong Kong’s National Security Law, which Beijing imposed in June 2020 to punish terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.
Critics of the law say authorities are using it to stifle dissent, a charge officials in Hong Kong and Beijing reject.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The barristers — Caoilfhionn Gallagher, Jonathan Price and Jennifer Robinson from Doughty Street Chambers — said that the messages came from a generic Gmail address.
“A person that refuses to abide by the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region could be extradited ... from other jurisdictions. Foreign nationals will be charged with the offenses of subversion,” one of the e-mails said. “You have been warned not to attempt entry or land in Chinese territory.”
The barristers declined to say if they would be traveling to the territory for the trial.
“Threatening journalists, campaigners and lawyers within Hong Kong has been happening for some time,” the barristers said in an e-mail.
“Now these intimidatory tactics are spreading outside the borders of China and Hong Kong,” they added.
The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The legal team has filed an appeal with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, declaring Lai’s continued imprisonment unlawful.
“My dad’s only ‘crime’ is to campaign for democracy in the face of tyranny, but for that he has already spent over two years in prison and faces the rest of his life behind bars,” Lai’s son, Sebastien Lai (黎崇恩), said in a statement.
“I ask the United Nations and the UK Government to speak out for my dad, and stand up to those who seek to silence him,” he said.
Jimmy Lai is already serving a 13-month sentence after being convicted for his role in an illegal assembly in 2020 to commemorate victims of China’s crackdown on democracy advocates in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.
A fierce critic of Beijing, Jimmy Lai faces multiple charges under the National Security Law, including collusion with a foreign country. His complicated legal proceedings are expected to drag on until the end of the year and even into next year, some legal analysts say.
Helena Kennedy, director of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, condemned what she said was an act of intimidation.
“Intimidating the lawyers who act for citizens pursuing freedom and democracy is the tactic of an authoritarian regime,” she said.
“Jimmy Lai’s right to instruct international lawyers of his choice is fundamental to a fair trial. The Hong Kong authorities seem to have abandoned the values which underpin the rule of law,” she said.
