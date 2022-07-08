World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Spacecraft contact restored

NASA on Wednesday said that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit. Contact was lost after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, after the spacecraft left Earth’s orbit on its way to the moon, the agency said. Data showed “the spacecraft is in good health and operated safely on its own while it was out of contact with Earth,” NASA said. The cause of the communications drop-off is under investigation.

NEW ZEALAND

China wants sewer moved

China is insisting one of the main wastewater pipes beneath Wellington be diverted to ease security concerns for its new embassy, a city official said yesterday. The pipe is large enough for people to walk through and runs under a block of land where the new Chinese embassy is to be built. “Security is the issue,” Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean told reporters. “It’s a big enough pipe for people to move around in.” The council has no objections to the pipe being moved, but has insisted the work be done at China’s expense. “If they want it shifted, they will have to organize it and pay for it, and we will oversee the project. That’s our bottom line,” MacLean said. “It will be a big project to shift that pipe.”

NEW ZEALAND

Meteor seen over Wellington

A meteor flashed across the sky over Wellington yesterday, with dozens of people saying they saw a bright light and heard a boom as the fireball passed. Weather forecaster MetService wrote on Twitter that its radar picked up a possible smoke trail of the meteor, while geological agency GeoNet said it believed its seismometer had detected its sound waves at about 1.50pm. Mike Cousins was working from home near Wellington when the room lit up with bluey-orange hue. “I ran outside and saw the trail of it and then there was this low rumble, just like at the start of an earthquake,” Cousins told reporters.

HONG KONG

Flight bans shelved

Hong Kong yesterday announced that it is shelving a COVID-19 measure that has resulted in dozens of canceled flights in the past few months. From yesterday, the territory would no longer ban arriving airline flights just because they had brought in passengers infected with COVID-19, the government said. “The new measure is a decision made by the government after careful review of relevant data and taking into account the current peak period for international students returning to Hong Kong,” a government spokesperson said.

CHINA

Ice cream under fire

A brand once dubbed the “Hermes of ice cream” has come under fire after Internet users said some of its products do not melt — even when baked with a blowtorch. Videos showing Chicecream’s products staying solid when lighters were held to them went viral, revealing that they did not fully melt when left in a 31°C room for an hour or under a hot flame. The footage sparked consternation online, prompting people to question the company’s high prices and whether the products were overloaded with additives. The company on Wednesday said that its products were in line with national food safety regulations. “We believe that it is not scientific to judge the quality of ice cream by baking, drying or heating ice cream,” the brand wrote on social media.