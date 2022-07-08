UNITED STATES
Spacecraft contact restored
NASA on Wednesday said that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit. Contact was lost after one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, after the spacecraft left Earth’s orbit on its way to the moon, the agency said. Data showed “the spacecraft is in good health and operated safely on its own while it was out of contact with Earth,” NASA said. The cause of the communications drop-off is under investigation.
NEW ZEALAND
China wants sewer moved
China is insisting one of the main wastewater pipes beneath Wellington be diverted to ease security concerns for its new embassy, a city official said yesterday. The pipe is large enough for people to walk through and runs under a block of land where the new Chinese embassy is to be built. “Security is the issue,” Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean told reporters. “It’s a big enough pipe for people to move around in.” The council has no objections to the pipe being moved, but has insisted the work be done at China’s expense. “If they want it shifted, they will have to organize it and pay for it, and we will oversee the project. That’s our bottom line,” MacLean said. “It will be a big project to shift that pipe.”
NEW ZEALAND
Meteor seen over Wellington
A meteor flashed across the sky over Wellington yesterday, with dozens of people saying they saw a bright light and heard a boom as the fireball passed. Weather forecaster MetService wrote on Twitter that its radar picked up a possible smoke trail of the meteor, while geological agency GeoNet said it believed its seismometer had detected its sound waves at about 1.50pm. Mike Cousins was working from home near Wellington when the room lit up with bluey-orange hue. “I ran outside and saw the trail of it and then there was this low rumble, just like at the start of an earthquake,” Cousins told reporters.
HONG KONG
Flight bans shelved
Hong Kong yesterday announced that it is shelving a COVID-19 measure that has resulted in dozens of canceled flights in the past few months. From yesterday, the territory would no longer ban arriving airline flights just because they had brought in passengers infected with COVID-19, the government said. “The new measure is a decision made by the government after careful review of relevant data and taking into account the current peak period for international students returning to Hong Kong,” a government spokesperson said.
CHINA
Ice cream under fire
A brand once dubbed the “Hermes of ice cream” has come under fire after Internet users said some of its products do not melt — even when baked with a blowtorch. Videos showing Chicecream’s products staying solid when lighters were held to them went viral, revealing that they did not fully melt when left in a 31°C room for an hour or under a hot flame. The footage sparked consternation online, prompting people to question the company’s high prices and whether the products were overloaded with additives. The company on Wednesday said that its products were in line with national food safety regulations. “We believe that it is not scientific to judge the quality of ice cream by baking, drying or heating ice cream,” the brand wrote on social media.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23