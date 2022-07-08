Mass shooting thwarted in Virginia, police say

AP, RICHMOND, Virginia





Police in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday said that they thwarted a mass shooting planned for Monday after receiving a tip that led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of multiple guns.

A “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating that there was an attack being planned on an Independence Day celebration in the capital city and called police to report it, Police Chief Gerald Smith told a news conference.

The caller said that an attack was planned for the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where an annual fireworks show is held, Smith said.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith speaks at a news conference at Richmond Virginia Police headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July,” Smith said.

Police initiated an investigation along with the US Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, which led to the arrests of two men on charges of being non-US citizens in possession of a firearm, Smith said.

Additional charges are possible, he said.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, was arrested on Friday, the same day police received the tip, Smith said.

He said police put a second suspect, Rolman Alberto Balacarcel, 38, under surveillance beginning that day, but did not initially have probable cause to arrest him.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville, and was being held in a local jail.

Police spokeswoman Tracy Walker said that both men are from Guatemala.

Initial documents filed in General District Court in Richmond said that Alvarado-Dubon and Balacarcel are not in the US legally.

The documents, which say that Alvarado-Dubon has an expired visa, did not include any details about the alleged plot.

Court documents say that bond was set at US$15,000 for Alvarado-Dubon on Wednesday, but it was unclear if he had been released.

The documents say that he has lived in the Richmond area for three years and works fulltime in the construction industry.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Richmond on Aug. 2.

Alvarado-Dubon’s attorney Jose Aponte declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear if Balacarcel had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Smith said that the two men lived together at a Richmond house, where officers seized two rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that were in plain view.

Police have not determined a motive for the planned attack, he said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who joined the news conference along with members of the city council, decried what he called an epidemic of gun violence across the country.

“Whether you’re at home in your cul-de-sac, or in your neighborhood, or in a park, or at a parade, out dining — you have to keep your head on a swivel,” Stoney said. “And that’s not the country that I know I desire to live in ... but those are the facts of the matter at this moment.”

Smith said the apparent plot was unconnected to another shooting that wounded six people in Richmond in the early hours of Monday.