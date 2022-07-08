Florida county shocked by surge in fentanyl deaths

AP, TALLAHASSEE, Florida





A small, largely rural county west of Florida’s capital experienced an unheard-of spike in deadly drug overdoses believed to be caused by fentanyl over the weekend, with nine people dying in the latest sign that a crisis in the US is becoming even more far-reaching.

For the whole of this year, Gadsden County had just 10 overdoses, Sheriff Morris Young said.

He could not recall any being fatal.

The state had even rejected a grant application to treat fentanyl overdoses because the county of about 43,700 people could not definitively identify any cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid.

Then, on Friday last week, calls to emergency services began flooding in.

In addition to the nine deaths over the US Independence Day holiday weekend, another nine people were treated for suspected fentanyl overdoses.

“It’s shaken the entire community. I feel their pain,” Young said on Wednesday. “I’m really treating this like we had a hurricane coming into town. It means that much to me that we could lose people in such a short period of time.”

Gadsden County is largely known for its vegetable and livestock farms, historic buildings and antique shops. Many families have known each other for generations.

County Commission Chairman Ron Green said that among the families of the people who died he knew were the children of a woman in her 60s who died over the weekend.

“They didn’t even realize their mother was using again,” Green said. “This brought an alarming notice to them. Unfortunately, it’s too late.”

While the people who died were 34 or older, Green worries that younger people could be endangered “if we can’t hurry up and get it off the streets.”

Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, and dealers lace it in with other illegal drugs to boost their addictiveness.

Law enforcement officials say that most people affected do not know it is in the illegal drugs they are buying — in amounts that otherwise would not necessarily be deadly.

The problem has become so acute that the US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning three months ago about what it called “mass-overdose events.”

It cited dozens of deaths in more than a half-dozen clusters in the past few months in locations ranging from the small town of Cortez, Colorado, with fewer than 9,000 residents, to major cities such as Washington.

DISC Village is a nonprofit drug treatment center.

“In these last six months I’ve seen the most overdoses that I’ve ever seen since I’ve been working here,” said Jennifer Travieso, who has worked at DISC for 17 years.

“It’s definitely fentanyl and it’s in drugs we wouldn’t expect it to be in, for example cocaine or marijuana or methamphetamines,” Travieso said.

“For the dealers, with fentanyl and other opioids, they want to make sure people get hooked to keep their sales up,” Young said.

He gave an example of just how powerful the addiction can be. One of the men treated for an overdose on Friday was released from a hospital on Sunday, only to return after a second overdose on Tuesday.

Young said he had helped the same man get a job about a month ago.

“This is the scary part,” Young said. “These people, even with the fear of the fentanyl and that they could die, they’re still going to take a chance going out there and getting these drugs.”

“These are some of the addicts that are truly, truly addicted,” he added.